Church's Chicken® and Uber Eats Team Up for a Fan Favorite Deal

"Partners like Uber Eats are the main reason we've been able to bring delivery online so quickly in so many places across the country," says Alan Magee , Vice President of Digital Marketing and Technology for Church's. "This free biscuits offer is a bonus for everyone who already enjoys Church's delivery and a delicious reason for new delivery guests to give Uber Eats and Church's a try."

Long considered one of Church's most popular menu items, Honey-Butter Biscuits are scratch made in restaurants daily and baked in small batches so they're always hot and fluffy out of the oven before being drizzled with honey butter, for a sweet, satisfying taste that's as down-home as it gets.

"There's only one thing that can top our famous hand-battered fried chicken," adds Magee, "and that's getting our fan-favorite Honey-Butter Biscuits for free and delivered straight to your door. That's all possible thanks to Uber Eats and our Church's restaurants across the country working together to give our guests more of the food they love."

About Church's Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken® is one of the largest quick service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church's® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, honey-butter biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's® (along with its sister brand Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,500 locations in 23 countries and international territories and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church's® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken .

About Uber Eats

Uber Eats is an on-demand food delivery app and website that helps bring millions of people around the world the food they want, at the tap of a button. We partner with over 200,000 restaurants in 350 markets across 36 countries and six continents to offer meals for every taste and occasion. From specialty local favorites to everyday national brand names, Uber Eats offers millions of dishes, reliably delivered fast and fresh in as little as 30 minutes.

