Church's Chicken® Announces Opening Of Newest Wichita Restaurant

WICHITA, Kan., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global chicken chain Church's Chicken® continues its growth in the U.S. with a new restaurant opening in Wichita, KS. The restaurant will open to the public starting January 8, 2021, the first of the new year, with plans for a grand opening celebration slated in the days to follow. Church's fans may visit the new restaurant located at 3824 E. Harry Street, Wichita, KS 67218, and enjoy signature favorites such as the Original and Spicy Chicken, Honey-Butter Biscuits™, classic home-style sides and the new fan-favorite chicken sandwich.

"We are delighted to bring another Church's to Kansas and make our scratch-made favorites available to even more guests," said Pete Servold, EVP of Franchise and Company Operations for Church's. "The latest Wichita location marks the second in the city and the ninth in the state. Our team is looking forward to serving up the brand's big, bold flavors paired with our quality customer service."

In addition to the freshly prepared comfort foods that are offered at a great price, the newest Wichita Church's will feature contemporary lighting inside and out, the newest exterior design and color palettes, and the latest interior seating options.

"I am honored to be a part of the Church's team and to bring the Texas inspired flavors to my hometown in Wichita," stated Mike Jizzini, franchisee of Church's Chicken. "Church's continues to thrive and positively impact many communities and beyond. As our portfolio expands, we are eager to bring the Southern hospitality to our area."



The Wichita restaurant will encompass 2,250 square ft. and feature a drive-thru. The restaurant will also offer delivery, to-go, and limited dine-in options (per current COVID-19 restrictions). Operating hours will be Monday through Thursday from 10:30 am – 10 pm, Friday and Saturday from 10:30 am – 11 pm, and Sunday from 11 am – 10 pm.

About Church's Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, TX, in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken, along with its sister brands Texas Chicken® and Church's Texas Chicken® outside of the U.S., is one of the largest quick-service chicken restaurant chains in the world. The brands specialize in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, sandwiches, Honey-Butter Biscuits™ made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's Chicken, Texas Chicken and Church's Texas Chicken have more than 1,500 locations in 25 countries and global markets and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information about Church's Chicken® , Texas Chicken® or Church's Texas Chicken ® franchising opportunities, visit http://www.churchs.com/franchiseget-started.php.

