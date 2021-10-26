Church's Chicken® Brings Home the Bacon with Texas-Cut Bacon Chicken Sandwiches

The mouth-watering, thick-cut bacon pairs perfectly with Church's ® juicy all white meat chicken breast filet, hand-breaded with our signature homestyle seasoned breading with a hint of buttermilk and cooked to a golden crisp.

"A natural evolution of our more distinctive menu innovation journey is bringing even bolder, Texas-inspired flavors to our guests," said Brian Gies, Chief Marketing Officer for Church's®. "Our thicker-cut applewood smoked bacon is unlike any other in quick-service dining, creating a perfect flavor pairing, while still bringing the signature Church's® Texas flair that guests know and love."

The Texas-Cut Bacon Church's Chicken Sandwich starts at just $4.99. If guests want to take that Texas taste up a notch, they can upgrade to a combo with a large drink and regular fries starting at $6.99. For an extra kick, guests can order the Spicy Texas-Cut Bacon Church's Chicken Sandwich, adding a jalapeno pepper and spicy mayo to the offering.

To get into the holiday spirit, Church's® will also be offering a limited time Coca-Cola® holiday cup with select combos starting on November 29. Celebrating the bold flavors of Church's® and the classic taste of Coca-Cola®, these commemorative 32 oz. cups feature festive colors and lettering that reads "Taste Where The Holidays & Texas Spirit Come Together."

The Texas-Cut Bacon Church's Chicken Sandwich is available for a limited time only between October 28 and December 26, 2021, at participating restaurants, while supplies last. Pricing and availability may vary by location. For more information, visit www.churchs.com.

