Church's Chicken® Creates New Holiday Traditions with $5 and $15 Holi-Deals

ATLANTA, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holiday season officially in full swing, Church's Chicken® announces a delicious holiday dining tradition with the introduction of its new Holi-Deals. Created to reflect the spirit of hand-prepared, made-with-care meals with family, friends and loved ones at this time of the year, Church's new Holi-Deals include a $15 family meal, plus a $5 platter for individuals – both available today, November 26th.

"A wholesome meal that everyone can gather around is a holiday tradition that gets tougher and tougher to prepare for the busier we all get," said Jennifer Chasteen, Vice President of Brand Strategy & Activation for Church's. "Our new Holi-deals are meant to bring families and friends to the table to celebrate what matters most – each other, while Church's takes care of everything else."

The new $15 Holi-Deal includes choice of 12 pieces of Church's Original or Spicy chicken, or 12 Honey-Butter Biscuit Tenders, plus any two large home-style sides, such as Fried Okra and Baked Macaroni and Cheese. Those looking for an equally great value on a single meal may choose Church's $5 Holi-Deal, featuring three Honey Butter Biscuit Tenders, any two regular sides, plus a signature Honey-Butter Biscuit™ for just $5.

"Church's scratch-made fried chicken rivals the kind of meal that Mom would spend the day preparing for a special occasion. Now, everyone can make their own celebration with a Church's Holi-deal," added Chasteen. "We look forward to helping our guests enjoy both the gift of time and a tasty new tradition this holiday season."

Church's Holi-deals will be available at all participating Church's restaurants beginning Monday, November 26th, while supplies last.

About Church's Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken® is one of the largest quick service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church's® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, honey-butter biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's® (along with its sister brand Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,500 locations in 23 countries and international territories and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church's® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken.

Contact: Kim Miller

866.571.3449

kmiller@inklinkmarketing.com

SOURCE Church's Chicken

Related Links

http://www.churchs.com

