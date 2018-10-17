Church's Chicken® Elevating Best-in-Class Hiring Practices and Expanding Resources to Its Franchisees

ATLANTA, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The fourth largest fried chicken chain in the world, Church's Chicken®, seems to have found the perfect recipe to more effectively attract, develop and retain restaurant managers and teams and in the process become a better resource to its franchisees.

Invite. Cultivate. Energize. These are the overarching pillars of the new People Excellence Committee (PEC) born in part from their existing people committee and largely from the recently announced Excellence Advisory Council (EAC), a bold new initiative for enhancing restaurant performance.

Led by the company's chief people officer (CPO), Karen J. Viera, the PEC is aimed to provide franchisees with best-in-class recruitment and training tools. "It's about becoming a better resource to our franchisees by making wiser investments in tools that can be leveraged to hire and build better teams at the restaurant level that, in turn, create excitement and positively impact the guest experience," said Karen Viera, CPO.

The company is refreshing their recruitment material and setting up a whole new tone for interview procedures that best reflect the company's culture and values. "Hire for attitude, train for skills" said Viera. "This brand was built on the foundation of serving best-in-class products— and we believe our guests also deserve a best-in-class experience when they visit our restaurants. To do this effectively and consistently, we must hire the right people and provide them with the skills and training they need to be successful."

New welcome kits, orientation videos, better and more robust onboarding content are just a few of the latest tools available to their franchisees and restaurant managers across the US to utilize in their recruitment process. This new content will be available on the company's new digital workplace, fittingly named Team Church's, recently launched in the US with plans for global reach in 2019. The new intranet also provides employees and franchisees with company news, features about outstanding team members, and a place where they blog, chat and connect with each other. There is also a franchisee "home page" where relevant content is readily available upon logging into the site. "We developed Team Church's to ensure that our teams have a place where they're part of a community. Energizing and cultivating the right environment for our employees is another priority of the PEC," continued Viera.

The existing people committee has been key for developing a whole set of new programs and strategies to enhance the employee experience and build engagement. "The PEC is taking this to a whole new level with a core focus on upgrading and enhancing our tools to make them more relevant and more accessible than ever before. Our mission is to be a greater resource for our franchisees by helping them with the people stuff that will create greater experiences for our guests. Service with a smile and a great attitude." said Viera. "Happy teams make happy guests. It's a win-win."

To apply or learn more about career opportunities, visit the Church's career page.

About Church's Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken® is one of the largest quick service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church's® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, honey-butter biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's® (along with its sister brand Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,500 locations in 23 countries and international territories and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church's® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken.

Contact: Kim Miller

866.571.3449

kmiller@inklinkmarketing.com

SOURCE Church's Chicken

Related Links

http://www.churchs.com

