Church's Chicken® Investigating Potential Data Incident Involving Card Payment Systems for Company-Owned Restaurants

ATLANTA, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Church's Chicken today announced that it is investigating a potential incident involving credit and debit card data at some of its company-owned restaurants in the U.S. The company announced it believes the payment processing systems that services certain company-operated restaurants may have been accessed by an unauthorized third party. Only Church's company restaurants in the U.S. are believed to be impacted. Church's operates company restaurants in the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

"Our company has retained a leading cybersecurity firm to help us determine exactly what happened and what more we can do moving forward to keep our customers' data secure," the company said in a statement. "We are also cooperating with Federal law enforcement and have notified the payment card networks and credit reporting agencies, to mitigate any potential for harm to our customers."

Church's investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The company has established a special security page on its website for updates, and customers are encouraged to check www.churchs.com/security for answers to their questions. Customers may also call the company's hotline at (866) 345-6788.

