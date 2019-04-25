Church's Chicken® Invites Guests to Turn Up the Heat with New $5 Spicy Tenders Meal

Church's Spicy Tenders are all-white, boneless breast meat chicken with the heat turned up just the way it should be – marinated for deep, all-the-way-through flavor and hand battered to crispy perfection. The new Spicy Tenders meal includes three Spicy Tenders and Creamy Jalapeño sauce for dipping, along with golden crispy fries, a scratch-made Honey Butter Biscuit™ , and a jalapeño pepper for squeezing – all topped off with an apple pie for dessert – for just $5.

"Big, bold tastes are part of our DNA," says Jennifer Chasteen, Vice President of Brand Strategy & Activation for Church's. "Church's unique Spicy recipe delivers just the right balance of heat without overshadowing the classic, down-home flavor of our chicken. With our new $5 Spicy Tenders meal, guests can customize their heat level with our Creamy Jalapeño dipping sauce, and of course, our traditional jalapeño pepper. We even included a little sweet with our classic apple pie," adds Chasteen.

Even though Spicy Tenders are part of Church's core menu and available all year round, the complete $5 Spicy Tenders meal is only available for a limited time at participating Church's restaurants, while supplies last.

About Church's Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken® is one of the largest quick service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church's® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, honey-butter biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's® (along with its sister brand Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,500 locations in 23 countries and international territories and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church's® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken.

Contact: Kim Miller

866.571.3449

kmiller@inklinkmarketing.com

SOURCE Church's Chicken

Related Links

http://www.churchs.com

