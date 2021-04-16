Church's Chicken® Names Performance Food Group Company (PFG) as Exclusive Distributor

ATLANTA, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move to further streamline operations and provide consistently high quality distribution services across its domestic system of restaurants, Church's Chicken® has selected Performance Food Group Company (PFG) as its exclusive distributor in the United States. The decision was made after an exhaustive review of potential candidates by Church's leadership and quality assurance teams, with the stated goal of unifying nationwide operations under a single provider. PFG is scheduled to begin taking over distribution for regions still serviced by other providers beginning in June, and will continue to be the provider going forward through the rest of 2021 through 2026.

"Quality and a reliable supply chain are vital to our business at Church's," said Randy Lawrence, Senior Vice President of Global Supply Chain and Quality Assurance for the brand. "In working with various divisions of PFG in different locations across the country, we knew that they understood our expectations in terms of sourcing and providing the high quality of product we insist upon for our guests. As we examined the additional value and economies of scale PFG could deliver on a nationwide level, it became clear they were the right partner for helping us meet our goals as we continue to grow and expand in the future."

The new relationship between Church's and PFG will be organized under PFG's Customized Division, which specializes in tailor-made distribution services for restaurants. PFG also provides similar services to numerous major restaurant chains. Individual PFG divisions have also previously worked with Church's for more than 35 years and have routinely been responsible for an average of $250 million in food distribution for the brand and its restaurants.

"We are looking forward to delivering positive results for our franchisees as part of this new relationship," added Lawrence. "PFG is already working to provide a smooth transition so we may continue to serve our guests with pride, down-home-style food, and genuine hospitality."

About Church's Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, Texas, in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken® is one of the largest quick-service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church's® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, Honey-Butter Biscuits™ made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, homestyle sides all for a great value. Church's® (along with its sister brand Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,500 locations in 25 countries and international territories. With system-wide sales of more than $1 billion, the system had a recording-breaking year in 2019. During two national media windows the brand drove sales performance that outpaced the broader QSR category. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church's® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken.

About Performance Food Group Company

Built on the many proud histories of our family of companies, Performance Food Group is a customer-centric foodservice distribution leader headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Grounded by roots that date back to a grocery peddler in 1885, PFG today has a nationwide network of over 100 distribution facilities, thousands of talented associates and valued suppliers across the country. With the goal of helping our customers thrive, we market and deliver quality food and related products to over 200,000 locations including independent and chain restaurants, schools, business and industry locations, healthcare facilities, vending distributors, office coffee service distributors, big box retailers, theaters and convenience stores. Building strong relationships is core to PFG's success – from connecting associates with great career opportunities to connecting valued suppliers and quality products with PFG's broad and diverse customer base. To learn more about PFG, visit pfgc.com.

Contact: Kim Miller

866.571.3449

[email protected]

