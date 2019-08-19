Church's Chicken® Opens New Location in Apopka, FL

APOPKA, Fla., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Church's Chicken®, along with franchisee Goalz Restaurant Group FLA, LLC, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest restaurant in Apopka, FL, and food, fun, and swag are all on the menu. With festivities planned for Friday, August 23rd, the new Apopka Church's Chicken is bringing the delicious taste of its original and spicy hand-battered fried chicken, Honey-Butter Biscuits™, and signature sides to the Central Florida city.

Goalz Restaurant Group, FLA is behind the building of this brand-new Church's location which is the first of two new locations in Florida for the franchise group. "The entire team could not be more excited to bring job opportunities and successful business growth and development to the city of Apopka," said Shawn Eby, CEO of Goalz. "We are very proud to bring one of the country's most legendary fried chicken brands to Central Florida and to the people of Apopka who recognize and appreciate the quality and culinary skill that goes into each and every Church's meal." Guests will find the new restaurant bears the brand's STAR Image Design, which includes Church's latest interior seating options, new exterior design and color palettes, and contemporary lighting inside and out.

The official grand opening of the Apopka restaurant is set to take place on Friday, August 23rd at 10:30 a.m. at 845 S. Orange Blossom Trail. A commemorative ribbon cutting ceremony, officiated by the Chamber of Commerce, will kick-off the festivities. Church's discount coupons and promotional items will accompany purchases made by the first 250 guests. Free Fried Chicken coupons will also be randomly given out to guests with purchase throughout the opening week. The public is invited to stop by for food and fun – a great time for the whole family.

Church's is world-renowned for their freshly prepared original and spicy chicken and fresh-baked Honey-Butter Biscuits™ made from scratch daily. "We're glad to see Goalz opening its first Florida location, with a second one coming soon to Melbourne, Florida," said Pete Servold, Executive Vice President of US Operations at Church's Chicken. "At Church's, we believe that groups like these understand more than anyone what their local communities look for in their restaurants."

About Church's Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken®, along with its sister brand Texas Chicken outside of the Americas, is one of the largest quick service chicken restaurant chains in the world. The brands specialize in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, Honey-Butter Biscuits™ made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's Chicken and Texas Chicken have more than 1,500 locations in 25 countries and global markets and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information about Texas Chicken franchising opportunities, visit https://www.churchs.com/franchising/. For more information about Church's Chicken visit www.churchs.com . Follow Church's at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and www.twitter.com/churchschicken .

About Goalz Restaurant Group

Goalz Restaurant Group, the owner of Goalz Restaurant Group FLA, LLC was formed by restaurant industry veterans, (Shawn Eby and Wade Lancaster), who had a goal to start and develop their own company that would focus on helping others. Goalz Restaurant Group and its affiliates have plans to open 70 restaurants across 9 states (NC, SC, GA, FL, LA, CO, WY, KY, IL).

Eby and Lancaster, the leaders for the organization, started off their careers as team members and grew into their current roles. It is this opportunity that this leadership team wants to create for everybody employed by the organization by teaching them how to work towards and achieve goals at various levels, both personally and professionally. Through this passion to put people first and become an employer of choice in their communities, Goalz hopes to set themselves apart. Along with a desire to create the best team, there is a passion towards their guest, where everybody in the organization will take that additional step to create a guest centric experience through high quality food and hospitality. In addition to impacting their teams and guest, Goalz will become heavily involved in the communities that they operate in and will be looking for ways to partner with charitable organizations, local sports teams, and schools to further impact people's lives.

