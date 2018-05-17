Church's Chicken® Re-Opening STAR Image Locations in San Antonio, Corpus Christi this Week

The Director of Operations of Ampler Chicken LLC, Roger Menchaca, has many years of experience in the operations restaurant industry, the new franchisee plans to continue the STAR Image remodeling of the brand throughout Texas to grow their Church's portfolio. With the experience and dedication, Menchaca and his team will be working hands-on with the restaurants.

"The San Antonio market is our first STAR Image remodeling, with many more to come in the future, Ampler Chicken LLC, is dedicated to growing the Church's brand," said Menchaca. "We want to ensure that our San Antonio community knows that we are proud in investing, and that we will continue to get more deeply involved in the neighborhoods around our restaurants locations to ensure success into the businesses and be a job creator in the community."

Guests will find the San Antonio restaurants showcasing the attractive STAR Image Design, which includes Church's latest interior seating options, new exterior design and color palettes, and contemporary lighting inside and out.

The Company said another opening is slated for tomorrow in Aransas Pass located at 1901 W. Wheeler.

About Church's Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken®, along with its sister brand Texas Chicken outside of the Americas, is one of the largest quick service chicken restaurant chains in the world. The brands specialize in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, honey-butter biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's Chicken and Texas Chicken have more than 1,500 locations in 23 countries and global markets and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion.

Contact: Peyton Sadler

305.631.2283

Peyton@inklinkmarketing.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/churchs-chicken-re-opening-star-image-locations-in-san-antonio-corpus-christi-this-week-300650630.html

SOURCE Church's Chicken

Related Links

http://www.churchs.com

