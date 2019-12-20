Church's Chicken® Re-Opens Newly Reimaged Restaurant In Houston, TX

HOUSTON, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Church's Chicken® is celebrating the grand re-opening of its Houston, TX location. The global quick-service restaurant chain will be satisfying the area's chicken champions with a fresh new look as they introduce the brand's reimaged design throughout the restaurant. With festivities planned for Saturday, December 21st, the refreshed Houston Church's Chicken is once again bringing the delicious taste of its original and spicy hand-battered fried chicken, Honey-Butter Biscuits™, and signature sides to the community.

"We are thrilled to be re-opening this Houston restaurant so our fans can continue to enjoy the quality food and great values they have come to know and love," said Pete Servold, Executive Vice President of US Operations at Church's Chicken. "The Church's family is proud to bring a fresh, new look to this restaurant while continuing the tradition of providing delicious, down-home flavor to the community we are proud to serve."

Guests will find that the 2,000 square-foot space now features attractive new design and décor elements, which include Church's latest interior seating options, new exterior design and color palettes, and contemporary lighting inside and out.

The grand re-opening of the Houston restaurant will take place on Saturday, December 21st from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. at 8827 E. Sam Houston Parkway North. On-site festivities for the celebration will include music and balloons, giveaways, and free samples of Church's chicken. The public is invited to stop by for some delicious down-home flavor that only Church's can deliver - food and fun for the whole family.

Church's is world-renowned for their freshly prepared original and spicy chicken and fresh-baked Honey-Butter Biscuits™ made from scratch daily. "Value and freshness are the cornerstones of our brand, even throughout the revitalization of other elements of our stores," said Servold. "The Church's brand integrity ensures that our restaurants keep these two things constant while continuing to deliver delicious chicken experiences for every guest they serve."

About Church's Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken® is one of the largest quick service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church's® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, Honey-Butter Biscuits™ made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's® (along with its sister brand Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,500 locations in 23 countries and international territories and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church's® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken.

Contact: Peyton Sadler

866.571.3449

peyton@inklinkmarketing.com

SOURCE Church's Chicken

Related Links

https://www.churchs.com

