Church's Chicken® Re-Opens Newly Reimaged Restaurant In San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Church's Chicken® is celebrating the grand re-opening of another San Antonio, TX location in the neighborhood known as the Thompson Community. The global quick-service restaurant chain will be satisfying the area's chicken enthusiasts at a new Church's restaurant operated by franchisee Ampler Chicken, who already operates over 70 franchised Church's restaurants across Texas and New Mexico. The official grand re-opening is set to take place on Thursday, August 8th from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 1850 S. General McMullen Drive, San Antonio, TX 78226.

Mike Collins, President of Ampler Chicken LLC, has years of hands-on experience in the quick-service industry and oversees restaurants across Texas and New Mexico. "Ampler is dedicated to growing the Church's brand and re-imaging our existing locations," said Collins. "We want the residents of San Antonio to know that we are proud to invest in the community in which they live, work, and play, and we will continue to support the neighborhoods around our restaurants to ensure success for the businesses and to create jobs in the communities we serve."

Guests will find that the restaurant bears attractive new design and décor elements, which include Church's latest interior seating options, new exterior design and color palettes, and contemporary lighting inside and out. The grand re-opening will include food, giveaways, and music – fun for the whole family.

The grand re-opening of the San Antonio restaurant is set to take place on Thursday, August 8th from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 1850 S. General McMullen Drive in the Thompson Community. Local radio station KONO 101.1 FM will be on site for the celebration with music, fun, and giveaways. The event is open to the public so be sure to stop by for some delicious down-home flavor that only Church's can deliver - food and fun for the whole family.

Church's is world-renowned for their freshly prepared original and spicy chicken and fresh-baked Honey-Butter Biscuits™ made from scratch daily. "We're glad to see Ampler Chicken re-opening their Church's locations with the refreshed brand look and feel that speaks to the brand," said Pete Servold, Executive Vice President of US Operations at Church's Chicken. "At Church's, we believe it's our franchisees who make our restaurants the kind of place that keeps people coming back."

About Church's Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken® is one of the largest quick service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church's® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, Honey-Butter Biscuits™ made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's® (along with its sister brand Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,500 locations in 23 countries and international territories and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church's® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken.

