Church's Chicken® Re-Opens Newly Reimaged Restaurants In Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Church's Chicken® is celebrating the grand re-openings of two of its locations in the city of Lubbock. The global quick-service restaurant chain will continue satisfying the city's chicken champions from these newly renovated Church's restaurants operated by franchisee Ampler Chicken, who operates over 70 franchised Church's restaurants across Texas and New Mexico. The official grand re-opening for the Avenue Q restaurant is set to take place on November 14th, with December 5th scheduled to celebrate the 50th Street restaurant re-opening.

"Ampler is committed to growing the Church's brand and re-imaging our existing locations," said Mike Collins , President of Ampler Chicken LLC. "We want the residents of Lubbock to know that we are proud to invest in the community in which they live, work, and play, and we will continue our support of the neighborhoods around our restaurants to ensure success for the businesses and to create jobs in the areas we serve."

Guests will find that the restaurants feature attractive new design and décor elements, which include Church's latest interior seating options, new exterior design and color palettes, and contemporary lighting inside and out.

The grand re-openings of the Lubbock restaurants are set to take place on Thursday, November 14th from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 905 Avenue Q, and Thursday, December 5th from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 1702 S. 50th Street. On-site festivities for each occasion will include music, family-friendly fun, and giveaways. Both re-opening events are open to the public so be sure to stop by for some delicious down-home flavor that only Church's can deliver - food and fun for the whole family.

Church's is world-renowned for their freshly prepared original and spicy chicken and fresh-baked Honey-Butter Biscuits™ made from scratch daily. "We're glad to see Ampler Chicken re-opening their Church's locations with the rejuvenated look and feel that speaks to our evolving brand," said Pete Servold , Executive Vice President of US Operations at Church's Chicken. "At Church's, we believe in the contributions of our franchisees. Their insights make our restaurants the kind of place that keeps people coming back."

About Church's Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken® is one of the largest quick service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church's® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, Honey-Butter Biscuits™ made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's® (along with its sister brand Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,500 locations in 23 countries and international territories and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information, visit www.churchs.com . Follow Church's® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken .

