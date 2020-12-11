Church's Chicken® Taps Mitch Langston As New VP Of Franchise Development For U.S. Operations

ATLANTA, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following substantial success in growing and expanding on an international level, Church's Chicken® , has promoted Mitch Langston to Vice President of Franchise Development for the U.S. The move was driven by Langston's leadership during the rebrand and franchise development efforts for the Church's international sister brands, Texas Chicken™ and Church's Texas Chicken™, which took place across 25 countries. Langston helped successfully launch one of the most comprehensive redesigns in the brands' histories – including new logo designs and iconography, new international restaurant design, menu, uniforms, packaging, new integrated marketing and public relations campaigns and development of an all-new Texas Chicken mobile app. Church's is now aiming to mirror Langston's tremendous performance with franchisees on a U.S. level, further establishing the Church's brand as franchisor of choice in the chicken category and the QSR market overall.

"As the company is focused on accelerating the growth of our footprint in current and new markets across the U.S., we continue to develop new ways to enhance the visibility, relevance, engagement and passion for the Church's brand among our guests and franchisees," said Langston. "As Vice President of Franchise Development, I have the opportunity to work with an incredible development team, leadership team, and franchisee community to help fully realize our growth potential. I sincerely look forward to our collaboration and shared success in the days ahead."

Prior to his position as Senior Director of International Marketing for Church's, Langston served as Director of Marketing for Popeye's, where he guided international brand positioning and designed growth-focused marketing plans. Langston also previously served as Director of Marketing at Applebee's, defining international marketing, menu architecture, pricing, and leading product development.

In his new position, Langston will report to Pete Servold, Executive Vice President of U.S. Operations. His role will include leading the franchise development team through the selection, negotiation, and onboarding of Church's domestic franchisees.

"Mitch's proven ability to elevate the Church's brand through his insight and expertise is a valuable addition to Church's franchise development leadership," said Servold. "His many years of contributions to our brand continue to add value to our overall brand strategy initiatives, and we only anticipate further positive outcomes as he fulfills his new role."

About Church's Chicken® / Texas Chicken™ / Church's Texas Chicken™

Founded in San Antonio, TX, in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken, along with its sister brands Texas Chicken and Church's Texas Chicken outside of the U.S., is one of the largest quick-service chicken restaurant chains in the world. The brands specialize in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, sandwiches, honey-butter biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's Chicken, Texas Chicken and Church's Texas Chicken have more than 1,500 locations in 25 countries and global markets and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information about Church's Chicken®, Texas Chicken™ or Church's Texas Chicken™ franchising opportunities, visit http://www.churchs.com/franchiseget-started.php.

Contact:

886-571-3449

[email protected]

SOURCE Church's Chicken

Related Links

http://www.churchs.com

