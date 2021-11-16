Church's Chicken® Vice President Receives Franchising Diversity Award

ATLANTA, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a company that values and promotes diversity in both its corporate and restaurant locations, Church's Chicken® is pleased to congratulate one of its own for going above and beyond to promote diversity in the workplace. Andra Terrell, Vice President, Deputy General Counsel and Assistant Secretary at Church's was recently awarded the Franchising Diversity Award from the Forum on Franchising. The award was presented during the 44th Annual American Bar Association's Forum on Franchising Meeting, held this year in Atlanta as well as virtually, October 13-15. The Franchising Diversity Award is given to an ABA member who has made substantial contributions to the Forum's diversity goals and who actively participates in the Forum's Diversity Caucus.

Andra Terrell, this year's honoree, was applauded for, "her involvement on the Diversity Caucus steering committee and her talent for motivating people with positivity," as stated by the presenter for the award, Ronald T. Coleman, Partner at Parker Hudson, one of the member firms of the Forum.

Terrell has been with Church's since 2017, where she first served as Senior Director and Assistant General Counsel before being promoted to her current role in 2019. During her time with the company, Andra has been instrumental in all franchise matters, including disclosure documentation, acquisitions, divestitures, new restaurant development, and dispute resolution. She has also contributed to strategic marketing, fundraising, Church's scholarship program, and supervising paralegals and other members of the Church's Global legal team. Outside of her typical professional duties, Andra also devotes a great deal of time and energy towards mentoring up-and-coming legal professionals, another reason she was selected for the award.

"Andra has always been a leader at Church's," said Craig Prusher, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer for the brand. "Whether it's in the area of franchise law, data privacy law or Diversity, Equality and Inclusion initiatives, Andra is the subject matter expert everyone wants to work with. All of us at Church's are extremely proud of Andra for winning this prestigious award."

Andra Terrell earned her law degree from the Howard University School of Law and holds a Bachelor's Degree from Johns Hopkins University.

