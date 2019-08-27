Church's Chicken® Welcomes Back Fall with NEW Flamin' Honey MegaBites™

The secret behind the crave-worthy new flavor is all in the hand-crafted preparation that takes place in every Church's restaurant, every single day. Flamin' Honey MegaBites are all white meat chicken bites, hand battered and breaded, cooked to a golden crisp, and tossed in a proprietary sweet 'n spicy seasoning, made with Church's signature honey. The innovative technique creates a pop of sweet heat that pairs perfectly with Church's Honey BBQ dipping sauce.

"Chicken MegaBites offers all of the taste and crunch of our original chicken, but in a dip-able and portable size," says Jennifer Chasteen , Vice President of Brand Strategy & Activation for Church's. "Our newest flavor creation, Flamin' Honey MegaBites, delivers the sweet heat guests crave in every delicious bite."

The new chicken MegaBites deals include a 5-piece MegaBites and Honey-Butter Biscuit™ for just $3; an 8-piece MegaBites with Fries and a Honey-Butter Biscuit for $5, and a 20-piece MegaBites for only $10 – all available in new Flamin' Honey or Original, while supplies last.

"Variety and food for the money value are always in season at Church's," adds Chasteen. "We're pleased to offer Flamin' Honey MegaBites meal options to fit any budget or appetite, whether for a family dinner, a snack before band practice, or tailgating on Friday nights."

About Church's Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken® is one of the largest quick service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church's® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, Honey-Butter Biscuits™ made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's® (along with its sister brand Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,500 locations in 25 countries and international territories and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church's® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken.

Contact: Kim Miller

866.571.3449

kmiller@inklinkmarketing.com

SOURCE Church's Chicken

Related Links

http://www.churchs.com

