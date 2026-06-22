Church's Texas Chicken® Brings Back Smokehouse Chicken with NEW Lemon Pepper Flavor

Fan-favorite menu items returns for a limited time featuring a bold Texas-style flavor and a zesty new twist

ATLANTA, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Church's Texas Chicken® is bringing back one of its most requested menu favorites – Smokehouse Chicken, available for a limited time. Starting at just $5.99, the craveable offering comes as a complete meal, including a signature Honey-Butter Biscuit™ and a Jalapeño Pepper for a bold, flavorful kick. This year's return is even bigger, with the addition of NEW Lemon Pepper Chicken, delivering a zesty, savory twist.

Church’s all-new Lemon Pepper dry rub, combining bright citrus with cracked black pepper

The lineup features three crave-worthy flavors: Original, Spicy, and the all-new Lemon Pepper dry rub, combining bright citrus with cracked black pepper for a fresh, flavor-packed bite. First introduced in 2017, Smokehouse Chicken quickly became a seasonal standout thanks to its rich, smoky flavor and hearty portion size. Each meal features a half chicken marinated for 12 hours, hand-rubbed with a signature blend of seasonings, and served bone-in, skin-on and unbreaded—then fried to golden perfection for an authentic Texas-style taste.

Smokehouse Chicken puts the spotlight on what Church's does best, delivering bold, craveable chicken guests keep coming back for. A proven fan-favorite, its comeback answers guest demand, while the new Lemon Pepper flavor introduces a fresh way to enjoy a classic.

"Smokehouse Chicken has built a passionate following, and its return is always a moment our guests look forward to," said Roland Gonzalez, Chief Executive Officer of Church's Texas Chicken. "With the introduction of Lemon Pepper, we're bringing a bright, new flavor to this fan-favorite and giving guests even more reasons to come in and experience it."

Available now at participating locations nationwide, Smokehouse Chicken is here for a limited time only. For more information, visit www.churchs.com.

About Church's Texas Chicken® / Texas Chicken™

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church Sr., Church's Texas Chicken®, along with its sister brand Texas Chicken™ outside of the U.S., is one of the largest quick-service chicken restaurant chains in the world. The brands specialize in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, tenders, sandwiches, freshly baked Honey-Butter Biscuits™, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's Texas Chicken® and Texas Chicken™ have more than 1,400 locations in 25 countries and global markets and system-wide sales of more than $1.6 billion. Owned by High Bluff Capital Partners and FS Investments since 2021, Church's® is celebrating its 74th anniversary in 2026.

For more information, visit www.churchs.com and www.texaschicken.com. You can also follow Church's Texas Chicken® on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok. More details on franchising opportunities are available at https://franchise.churchstexaschicken.com or https://franchise.texaschicken.com.

SOURCE Church's Texas Chicken