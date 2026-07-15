America Has Spoken: Church's Honey-Butter Biscuit™ Is the No. 1 Fast-Food Side

Honey-Butter Biscuits™ Ranked No.1 Best Fast Food Side; Church's Fried Chicken Ranked No. 2 Best Fast Food Fried Chicken Nationwide

ATLANTA, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Church's Texas Chicken® is proud to announce two major wins in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. The brand's iconic Honey-Butter Biscuits™ earned the No. 1 spot in the Best Fast Food Side category, while Church's signature fried chicken was recognized as the No. 2 Best Fast Food Fried Chicken in the nation, making it one of only a handful of brands recognized in multiple top categories.

Honey-Butter Biscuits™ Ranked No.1 Best Fast Food Side in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards

The annual USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards celebrate the best travel, food and lifestyle experiences across the country, with winners determined by public voting after being selected by a panel of experts.

The recognition marks a milestone in a tradition that dates to Church's founding in 1952. While the recipe has evolved into the Honey-Butter Biscuit™ guests love today, the commitment to making them from scratch remains central to the Church's experience.

"This win belongs to the team members who take tremendous pride in every batch and to the guests who have loved our biscuits for generations," said Roland Gonzalez, Chief Executive Officer of Church's Texas Chicken. "Our Honey-Butter Biscuits are part of family meals, celebrations, traditions and everyday moments of comfort. To have America vote them No. 1 is an incredible honor."

Across Church's restaurants, biscuit-making is taken seriously. Team members share personal traditions that reflect the pride they take in their work, from insisting on kneading the dough by hand to praying over every batch as if they were serving their own family.

Guests have stories, too. Some remember sharing Honey-Butter Biscuits™ around the family dinner table as children. Others associate them with road trips, celebrations or moments when the familiar biscuits brought comfort during a difficult time.

"Every batch has a maker, and every guest has a memory," Gonzalez said. "That is what makes this recognition so meaningful."

The recognition of Church's fried chicken as the No. 2 Best Fast Food Fried Chicken further reinforces the brand's commitment to delivering bold flavor and quality. Prepared with Church's signature blend of seasonings and hand-battered for its distinctive crunch, the chicken continues to be a favorite among guests seeking authentic, Texas-inspired fried chicken.

To celebrate these USA TODAY 10Best honors, Church's is offering guests a special limited-time deal. From July 15 through July 23, 2026, guests can use promo code BESTBISCUIT to receive three free Honey-Butter Biscuits™ with a purchase of $20 or more when ordering through the Church's app or at Churchs.com. Real Rewards members will have this deal automatically loaded to their accounts, to redeem through July 23, 2026.

To learn more about Church's Texas Chicken, visit www.churchs.com.

About Church's Texas Chicken® / Texas Chicken™

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church Sr., Church's Texas Chicken®, along with its sister brand Texas Chicken™ outside of the U.S., is one of the largest quick-service chicken restaurant chains in the world. The brands specialize in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, tenders, sandwiches, freshly baked Honey-Butter Biscuits™, and classic, home-style sides – all for a great value. Church's Texas Chicken® and Texas Chicken™ have more than 1,500 locations in 25 countries and global markets and system-wide sales of more than $1.6 billion. Owned by High Bluff Capital Partners and Future Standard since 2021, Church's® celebrated its 74th anniversary in 2026.

For more information, visit www.churchs.com and www.texaschicken.com. You can also follow Church's Texas Chicken® on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok. More details on franchising opportunities are available at churchschickenfranchise.com or franchise.texaschicken.com.

SOURCE Church's Texas Chicken