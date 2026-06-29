Church's Texas Chicken® Launches Nationwide Catering, Bringing Big, Bold Flavor to Every Group and Every Occasion

Church's® Catering delivers signature flavors, generous portions, and real value for hassle-free group dining

ATLANTA, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Church's Texas Chicken® today announced the nationwide launch of Church's Catering, a new offering designed to make feeding groups easier, faster, and more convenient than ever. Built for today's busy lifestyles, Church's Catering delivers craveable flavor and fan-favorite menu items for any occasion from family gatherings to office lunches, with convenient pickup or delivery at participating locations. To celebrate, first-time catering orders will receive $15 off orders of $150 or more using the promotional code SAVE15PR*.

Church's Chicken Catering for Any Occasion

"Our new catering program brings the signature taste of Church's Texas Chicken to more occasions and groups of all sizes with the convenience, quality, and value our guests expect," said Roland Gonzalez, Chief Executive Officer of Church's Texas Chicken. "As demand for catering and off-premise dining continues to grow, we're making it even easier to serve generous, great-tasting meals that bring people together."

The catering menu features a variety of formats tailored to different group needs, including buffet-style, full meal bundles for large groups, and individually packaged meals ideal for business settings and on-the-go occasions.

Guests can choose from Church's iconic hand-battered bone-in chicken and chicken tenders, paired with signature Honey-Butter Biscuits™ and jalapeño peppers. Also available are fan-favorite, family-sized sides – like mashed potatoes with gravy, baked mac & cheese, fried okra – and Church's Southern Sweet Tea®. The chicken and tender Big Meal Bundles serve up to 50 people, while Big Box Meals provide convenient individually boxed meal options.

Whether feeding a work crew, planning a celebration or organizing a community event, Church's Texas Chicken delivers a convenient, crowd-pleasing catering solution built for everyday occasions that can be ordered as far in advance as 90 days.

*Offer valid on first-time catering orders of $150 or more placed through churchs.com/catering, with promo code SAVE15PR at checkout. Discount valid from 6/29/26 - 12/31/26. Subtotal must equal $150 or more before taxes and fees. Limit one offer per guest. Catering account registration required. Cannot be combined with any other offer. Subject to cancellation or modification at any time without notice. Pricing and participation may vary. Menu items may vary by location. Minimum order required. See full terms and details at churchs.com/catering.

For more information, visit churchs.com/catering or order online at catering.churchs.com.

About Church's Texas Chicken® / Texas Chicken™

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church Sr., Church's Texas Chicken®, along with its sister brand Texas Chicken™ outside of the U.S., is one of the largest quick-service chicken restaurant chains in the world. The brands specialize in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, tenders, sandwiches, freshly baked Honey-Butter Biscuits™, and classic, home-style sides – all for a great value. Church's Texas Chicken® and Texas Chicken™ have more than 1,500 locations in 25 countries and global markets and system-wide sales of more than $1.6 billion. Owned by High Bluff Capital Partners and Future Standard since 2021, Church's® is celebrating its 74th anniversary in 2026.

For more information, visit www.churchs.com and www.texaschicken.com. You can also follow Church's Texas Chicken® on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok. More details on franchising opportunities are available at churchschickenfranchise.com or franchise.texaschicken.com.

SOURCE Church's Texas Chicken