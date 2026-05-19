Church's Texas Chicken® Debuts Churchie Sauce with Big Dip Block Party in Atlanta

"Church's has always been about bold flavor and bringing people together," said Roland Gonzalez, Chief Executive Officer of Church's Texas Chicken. "With Churchie Sauce, we wanted to do more than launch a new menu item. We wanted to show up for our community in a way that feels authentic to who we are. Celebrating with Atlanta through music, flavor, and shared experiences at the Big Dip Block Party reflects how Church's continues to evolve while staying true to the people and culture that inspire us."

Bold by Nature, Built to Dip

Inspired by the beloved Southern Comeback sauce, Churchie Sauce was crafted to pair perfectly with Church's® famous hand-battered fried chicken, offering guests an irresistible new way to experience every bite. Churchie Sauce delivers a creamy, bold, and craveable flavor that elevates every dip and is available nationwide at all locations.

Atlanta Takes Center Stage

Atlanta took center stage as hundreds of community members pulled up to the Big Dip Block Party, turning the moment into a true neighborhood-style celebration. Long known as a cultural powerhouse for music, food, and community, and home to Church's Texas Chicken headquarters, the city provided the perfect backdrop for a celebration rooted in connection and energy. The event culminated in a live, onsite performance of "Da' Dip" by Freak Nasty, whose chart-topping hit helped define a generation and continues to resonate as a cornerstone of hip-hop and dance culture three decades later.

"There's nothing like seeing people come together for music, food, and fun," said Freak Nasty. "To celebrate the 30th anniversary of 'Da' Dip' with Church's and fans in Atlanta — it doesn't get better than that. We really brought the energy."

Where Flavor Meets the Culture

By pairing a new menu offering with a nostalgic music moment and a fan-driven, community-first celebration, Church's continues to find authentic ways to connect flavor and culture. The introduction of Churchie Sauce reflects the brand's ongoing focus on food-led innovation and moments worth sharing.

Churchie Sauce is available at all Church's Texas Chicken locations nationwide.

About Church's Texas Chicken® / Texas Chicken™

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church Sr., Church's Texas Chicken®, along with its sister brand Texas Chicken™ outside of the U.S., is one of the largest quick-service chicken restaurant chains in the world. The brands specialize in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, tenders, sandwiches, freshly baked Honey-Butter Biscuits™, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's Texas Chicken® and Texas Chicken™ have more than 1,400 locations in 25 countries and global markets and system-wide sales of more than $1.6 billion. Owned by High Bluff Capital Partners and FS Investments since 2021, Church's® is celebrating its 74th anniversary in 2026.

For more information, visit www.churchs.com and www.texaschicken.com. You can also follow Church's Texas Chicken® on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok. More details on franchising opportunities are available at https://franchise.churchstexaschicken.com or https://franchise.texaschicken.com.

SOURCE Church's Texas Chicken