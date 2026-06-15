Church's Texas Chicken® Launches New Golazo Meal Where Fans Can Score a Limited-Edition Soccer Ball With Purchase

Four exclusive soccer ball designs debut weekly as the brand kicks off a summer of soccer nationwide

ATLANTA, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Church's Texas Chicken® is turning up the heat on summer with the launch of its new Golazo Meal, and for a limited time, every meal includes a collectible soccer ball while supplies last*. The offering is the centerpiece of a nationwide summer of soccer celebration designed to bring fans together through food, fandom and shared moments all tournament long.

Golazo Meal

To keep the excitement building throughout the summer, Church's will release four exclusive soccer ball designs inspired by global soccer powerhouses: USA, Brazil, Argentina and Mexico. A new design arrives each week, creating a limited-time opportunity for fans to collect all four, exclusively available with purchase of a Golazo Meal.

Available now at all U.S. locations, the Golazo Meal is a craveable, shareable feast built for match day watch parties, family meals and summer gatherings. For $39.99, each Golazo Meal includes:

20PC Legs & Thighs or Tenders

4 Large Classic Sides

10 Honey-Butter Biscuits™

A limited-edition collectible soccer ball, available while supplies last

Each collectible soccer ball goes beyond the meal, giving fans something they can use on the field, bring to the park or add to their collection.

"The Golazo Meal is all about bringing people together around great food and the game they love," said Roland Gonzalez, Chief Executive Officer of Church's Texas Chicken. "By pairing our most shareable meal with a fun, collectible element, we are creating something bigger than just a promotion. It is a way for fans to celebrate soccer all summer long whether they are watching, playing or collecting along the way."

As part of its summer of soccer celebration, Church's is also bringing the spirit of the game into its restaurants through design. For a limited time, guests may receive select meals in a custom, soccer-inspired box created by New Orleans-based multidisciplinary artist Courtney "Ceaux" Buckley, whose bold, expressive style reflects the energy and movement of the game. Buckley, whose work captures the vibrant culture of New Orleans, also has installations in two Church's Texas Chicken restaurants in the city. The limited-edition packaging is available at participating U.S. locations while supplies last.

Extending the celebration into the community, Church's is partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America in Houston to host a soccer clinic for more than 40 local youth ages 10 to 17, focused on skill building, teamwork and mentorship.

Additionally, Church's will also host a block party open to the public on June 27, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. CT at 12131 Kirby Drive, Houston, TX 77045, featuring music, games, food and branded giveaways. The brand will also contribute $1,000 to support local mentorship programming, reinforcing its commitment to making a lasting impact in the Houston community.

*Collectable futbol included with purchase of a Golazo Meal, while supplies last. Limit one per qualifying purchase. Available at participating locations for a limited time only. Price may vary. No rain checks.

For more information, visit www.churchs.com.

About Church's Texas Chicken® / Texas Chicken™

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church Sr., Church's Texas Chicken®, along with its sister brand Texas Chicken™ outside of the U.S., is one of the largest quick-service chicken restaurant chains in the world. The brands specialize in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, tenders, sandwiches, freshly baked Honey-Butter Biscuits™, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's Texas Chicken® and Texas Chicken™ have more than 1,400 locations in 25 countries and global markets and system-wide sales of more than $1.6 billion. Owned by High Bluff Capital Partners and FS Investments since 2021, Church's® is celebrating its 74th anniversary in 2026.

For more information, visit www.churchs.com and www.texaschicken.com. You can also follow Church's Texas Chicken® on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok. More details on franchising opportunities are available at https://franchise.churchstexaschicken.com or https://franchise.texaschicken.com.

SOURCE Church's Texas Chicken