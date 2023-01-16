ChurchTechToday.com Releases Research Identifying Top Church Texting Platforms For 2023

LIVINGSTON, N.J., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a time when many churches are looking to continue innovating the ways they can reach out to their communities, ChurchTechToday.com released the results of a research project identifying the top church texting platforms pastors should consider in 2023. Many church leaders and executive pastors might have initially decided which texting service to use based on price because, in the beginning, most of the options were limited and basic. But today, many church texting software offerings have evolved to include complex workflows, integration with church management software databases, integration of email automation, and even processes to remind internal staff and volunteers of follow-up actions needed with church attendees. The resource is available to everyone on the ChurchTechToday.com website.

List of Top Church Texting Services for 2023 ChurchTechToday.com helps pastors build the perfect tech stack for digital ministry.

Church Texting Services Comparison Chart Available Now

The 30+ page downloadable PDF, which includes a comparison chart of pricing and features, can be downloaded at www.churchtechtoday.com/best-church-texting-services

"Guest follow-up that includes texting is a must today if a church wants to demonstrate relevance in the mobile-first world that we live in," said Kenny Jahng, Editor-in-Chief of ChurchTechToday.com. The team's research looked at 40+ different providers of text messaging services so that churches can make an informed decision about which platform will best suit their needs come 2023.

The research included comparisons of features such as:

Message personalization

Scheduled text messaging

Reporting and analytics

Mobile keywords

Short codes

Polls and voting options

and more

Text messaging options for churches are no longer limited to just mass texting. "The reason why pastors need to re-evaluate what's available on the market today is that what each service offers in terms of digital ministry workflows really varies so widely," said Jahng.

About ChurchTechToday.com

ChurchTechToday.com is the #1 church technology website for pastors, communicators, and leaders. Today's church leaders must make sense of the increasingly complex options for social media, websites, church texting messaging, giving & generosity development, worship production, and more. ChurchTechToday.com helps church leaders build the perfect tech stack for strategy digital ministry efforts. Media professionals can contact the editor-in-chief, Kenny Jahng, at 973-500-8536 or [email protected].

