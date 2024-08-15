ChurnZero and LinkedIn launch the LinkedIn Learning Professional Certificate for Customer Success

Customer success professionals everywhere can earn a new, recognizable credential that demonstrates their industry expertise.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ChurnZero, the platform and partner for customer success, has partnered with LinkedIn to create a LinkedIn Learning professional certificate focused on customer success (CS). Available now, the Customer Success Foundations Professional Certificate by ChurnZero provides a structured learning path that covers CS strategies, techniques, analysis, and other best practices. On completion of the course and its 40-question assessment, learners receive a recognizable credential to showcase their expertise to their industry network and peers.

LinkedIn Learning is a skill development platform that helps learners and companies build in-demand skills through engaging online courses taken at each learner's own pace. The new Customer Success Foundations certificate is geared toward both early-career CS professionals, and more senior professionals looking to refresh their best practices. This Professional Certificate covers the fundamental skills of CS, including how to build customer rapport, onboarding best practices, customer journey mapping, and how to lead customer success initiatives.

In partnering with LinkedIn to create the certificate, ChurnZero joins brands including Microsoft, Twilio, and Zendesk who have endorsed and are part of LinkedIn Learning's library of courses and Professional Certificates.

"Customer success teams are on their way to becoming the most sophisticated, impactful departments in SaaS companies, and they're hungry for training opportunities," says You Mon Tsang, CEO and co-founder, ChurnZero. "We're excited to partner with LinkedIn on this new resource, which will help CS teams and professionals build and showcase their skills for managing customers and driving revenue and growth for their organizations."

ChurnZero's own research shows that many CS teams are experiencing a skills gap as their roles evolve towards driving revenue, creating an urgent need for training. The top needs identified by ChurnZero include analytical and strategic skills, business and commercial skills, and operational leadership skills—all of which are included in the curriculum of the Customer Success Foundations Professional Certificate on LinkedIn Learning.

To explore the Professional Certificate and its courses, visit LinkedIn Learning.

