ChurnZero announces BIG RYG 2023, the essential summit for Customer Success leaders

Registration is open and speaking opportunities are available for the two-day conference in Washington, D.C. on October 4-5, 2023

WASHINGTON, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChurnZero, the platform and partner for Customer Success, has announced the return of BIG RYG, the essential Customer Success leadership conference, in October 2023. Held from October 4-5 at the top of the tallest tower in the Metropolitan Washington D.C. area, BIG RYG 2023 will host hundreds of Customer Success (CS) leaders for two days of expert and peer learning, inspirational presentations, and leadership-level networking with unique and breathtaking views of D.C.

Registration is now open for attendees, with an early bird discount available through August 1, 2023.

"Red, yellow and green (or RYG) are the colors of customer health," says You Mon Tsang, CEO and co-founder, ChurnZero. "And this year, Customer Success teams and their leaders are in the spotlight as those businesses double down on customer health and revenue retention. We're designing BIG RYG 2023 to equip them with the essential strategies and practical knowledge to succeed."

Last year, BIG RYG 2022 welcomed more than 300 Customer Success leaders and 50 speakers across 25 workshops, three keynote sessions and more. This year's format will include two full days of content with in-depth hyper-workshops, panel discussions, keynote addresses, and smaller breakouts on tactical topics. Dedicated networking events will be held at BIG RYG's sky-high Convene venue, situated across the river from Washington, D.C. in Arlington, VA, and offsite.

To find out more about BIG RYG 2023 and take advantage of the early bird discount, visit ChurnZero.

Speaking and sponsorship opportunities available

Speaking opportunities are available now for Customer Success experts to inspire and equip BIG RYG 2023 attendees with actionable insights and new best practices in Customer Success. Last year's speakers include founders and executives from Asana, Axios, CXChronicles, ESG, FranConnect, Higher Logic, Infinite Renewals, LinkedIn, Pendo, Rocketlane, SAP, SuccessCOACHING, Success in Black, The Success League, Skilljar and more.

A limited number of BIG RYG 2023 sponsorship opportunities are available for industry partners and vendors to put their brands front and center at the event.

