ChurnZero announces further AI enhancements to help Customer Success teams save time, streamline tasks and increase their impact

WASHINGTON, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChurnZero, the platform and partner for Customer Success, has announced three new AI enhancements to help CS teams work more efficiently and impactfully with assistance from ChurnZero's Customer Success AI™ (CS AI™). The company launched its third CS AI feature enhancement which synthesizes customer information to generate drafts of customer follow-up messages and action items. In upcoming releases this spring, CS AI will provide CS teams with deeper customer insights and offer the ability to personalize customer communications at scale.

Launched in January 2023 and already adopted by 90% of ChurnZero's customers, CS AI is the first generative artificial intelligence built into a Customer Success platform, and the first designed for the CS industry. Customer Success teams use the tool's pre-loaded prompts or enter their own to instantly synthesize customer information and histories, conduct research, refine and scale communications, and generate strategic ideas. ChurnZero launched a free version of CS AI to the industry in February. By mid-March, CS professionals worldwide entered nearly 10,000 queries into the system.

"There is so much potential for thoughtfully applied AI to add value to Customer Success teams, which is why we're fully committed to integrating AI into our platform workflows and data," says You Mon Tsang, CEO and co-founder, ChurnZero. "CS teams strive for efficiency and effectiveness, which is tough due to the volume of important but repetitive tasks they must complete daily. We're hearing great customer feedback from teams using CS AI on how it has significantly streamlined efforts, especially when combining AI with the platform's automation and in-app tools. We're excited by CS AI's positive impact so far, and for what comes next."

ChurnZero's third CS AI feature enhancement – currently live – helps CSMs follow up on customer interactions by synthesizing meeting notes and automatically drafting insightful follow-up communications for CSMs to review and edit. CSMs can ask CS AI to change the tone of the communication, edit for length, include additional details, and more to increase relevance and value.

The fourth CS AI release, coming this quarter, will offer on-demand customer briefs, providing a comprehensive picture of customer health by synthesizing all an account's information in ChurnZero into one central view.

A fifth CS AI release, coming this quarter, will enable CS teams to customize templated messages with a Customer Success manager's preferred style and a tone informed by customer data, providing an ideal balance of automation and customization when operating at scale.

Learn more about Customer Success AI at ChurnZero.

About ChurnZero

ChurnZero is the platform and partner for Customer Success, dedicated to helping subscription businesses grow and succeed at scale.

ChurnZero's automation, in-app communication, health scoring, actionable reporting, revenue forecasting, and Customer Success AI™ help Customer Success teams work efficiently, deliver greater customer value, and drive more revenue.

The ChurnZero team prides itself on being a top-rated partner, consultant, and coach to Customer Success teams worldwide who use ChurnZero to increase and scale their impact.

Founded in 2015, ChurnZero is a remote-first company with headquarters in Washington, D.C., and an office in Amsterdam.

Contact

Chris Pilbeam

[email protected]

SOURCE ChurnZero