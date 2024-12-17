ChurnZero announces winners of 2024 ChurnHero awards

Customer success teams at ClearGov, HelpSeeker Technologies, NinjaCat, Ollie, and Protenus celebrated for driving remarkable results with digital programs powered by ChurnZero software.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ChurnZero, the platform and partner for customer success, has recognized five outstanding customer success (CS) teams in the fifth annual ChurnHero Awards for digital customer success. The ChurnHero Awards honor CS teams who use ChurnZero's customer success software to achieve breakthrough results in five categories: onboarding customers, driving product adoption, increasing renewals and expansion, building advocacy, and executing innovative digital CS initiatives.

"2024's ChurnHero Award winners exemplify the innovation, drive, and customer-centricity that is making customer success the most impactful department in SaaS," says You Mon Tsang, CEO and co-founder, ChurnZero. "These teams are creative and data-driven, using powerful technology to drive customer value and revenue. We're proud to support their success and celebrate their achievements."

Selected by a panel of CS experts at ChurnZero, 2024's ChurnHeroes are:

Onboarding Hero: Ollie, a Next Glass company

Brewery management software platform Ollie leveraged ChurnZero journeys to coach their time-pressed customers through onboarding more efficiently, and automation and alerts to monitor customer progress and address bottlenecks. This proactive approach has helped Ollie decrease churn, improve customer satisfaction, and build advocacy, with satisfied customers expressing appreciation for the guided implementation, and recommending Ollie's solutions to peers.

Adoption Hero: NinjaCat

The CS team at digital marketing performance management platform NinjaCat developed the "NinjaCat Adoption Scorecard" framework to track and optimize adoption of underused but high-impact features. The NinjaCat team took advantage of ChurnZero's automation, alerts, and digital customer engagement tools to personalize outreach, ultimately driving better adoption, higher customer ROI, and new expansion opportunities. Customers reported better outcomes and praised the initiative for its structured approach and clear communication of their progress.

Revenue Hero: Protenus

Leading healthcare compliance analytics platform Protenus enhanced its customer experience at scale by centralizing and optimizing customer success operations with ChurnZero. The CS team deployed ChurnZero dashboards, playbooks, health scores, segmentation, and templated engagement tools—as well as multiple platform integrations—to streamline account management, monitor customer health, engage customers consistently, and manage their training and community programs. The initiative has driven an increase in projected net revenue retention (NRR) by 10 points year over year and gross logo retention (GLR) to 98%, all without increasing CSM headcounts.

Advocacy Hero: ClearGov

The leading planning and budgeting solutions provider for local governments and schools, ClearGov used ChurnZero's survey tools to create a strategic initiative to identify and engage clients in product development discussions. The initiative, focused on established customers with positive sentiment, resulted in one-on-one CEO call connections and the creation of a ClearChampions customer group, which ClearGov leveraged in cross-departmental initiatives including a Season of Thanks marketing campaign.

Innovation Hero: HelpSeeker Technologies

HelpSeeker Technologies, a provider of data-driven digital solutions to drive positive social change, used ChurnZero to power an automated, self-service system for customer requests. By integrating ChurnZero with HubSpot and their Agile project management software, the CS team created a tracking system with automated reminders that boosted client engagement, expanded client utilization of services, and improved CSAT scores, which now consistently fall within the 80-100% range.

Highly commended entrants to 2024's ChurnHero Awards include IntelAgree, Smokeball, and Untappd, a Next Glass Company.

To see the ChurnHero Awards winners of previous years, visit ChurnZero.

About ChurnZero

ChurnZero is the platform and partner for customer success, dedicated to helping subscription businesses grow and succeed at scale.

ChurnZero's customer success software provides automation, in-app communication, health scoring, actionable reporting, revenue forecasting, and Customer Success AI™ to help customer success teams work efficiently, deliver greater customer value, and drive more revenue.

The ChurnZero team prides itself on being a top-rated partner, consultant, and coach to customer success teams worldwide who use ChurnZero to increase and scale their impact.

Founded in 2015, ChurnZero is a remote-first company with headquarters in Washington, D.C., and an office in Amsterdam.

Contact

Chris Pilbeam

[email protected]

SOURCE ChurnZero