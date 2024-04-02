ChurnZero earns ISO 27001 certification

WASHINGTON, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ChurnZero, the platform and partner for customer success, has earned ISO 27001 certification, the global standard for best practices in information security, and privacy of customer data. The independent certification demonstrates ChurnZero's commitment to protecting the data of its customers and their end-users, enabling SaaS and subscription businesses to choose ChurnZero as their customer success (CS) platform with additional confidence.

ChurnZero's top-rated customer success software is used by leading CS teams worldwide to work efficiently, deliver greater customer value, and drive more revenue. Considered the CS industry's platform of choice for its innovative features and partnership with CS teams, ChurnZero holds multiple data security and privacy accreditations for adherence to data handling best practices, including SOC Type 2 compliance, HIPAA compliance, Privacy Shield compliance, and now ISO 27001.

"Protecting our customers' data has been a priority for ChurnZero since day one," says Michael Kipp, ChurnZero's head of technology operations. "Today's CS teams expect not only the best features and functionality, but a platform that meets every best practice in handling their company and end-user data. Our latest certification reiterates to current and future customers that they can choose and use ChurnZero with confidence and in compliance with their local regulations."

ISO/IEC 27001 is the world's best-known standard for information security management systems, and defines the requirements an ISMS must meet. The standard provides companies with guidance for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving an information security management system. Conformity with ISO/IEC 27001 means that an organization or business has put in place a system to manage risks related to the security of data owned or handled by the company, and that this system respects all the best practices and principles of the standard.

To learn more about ChurnZero's commitment to security and trust, visit their compliance center.

About ChurnZero

ChurnZero is the platform and partner for customer success, dedicated to helping subscription businesses grow and succeed at scale.

ChurnZero's customer success software provides automation, in-app communication, health scoring, actionable reporting, revenue forecasting, and Customer Success AI™ to help Customer Success teams work efficiently, deliver greater customer value, and drive more revenue.

The ChurnZero team prides itself on being a top-rated partner, consultant, and coach to customer success teams worldwide who use ChurnZero to increase and scale their impact.

Founded in 2015, ChurnZero is headquartered in Washington, D.C., and has an office in Amsterdam.

