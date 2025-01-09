ChurnZero enters 2025 as AI-powered platform and partner of choice for customer teams

Customer growth platform recognized across SaaS industry for innovative features, top-rated customer feedback, powerful new AI capabilities, and bold vision for customer teams.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ChurnZero, the AI platform and partner for customer growth, enters 2025 as a leading choice for customer teams in SaaS, thanks to new technology innovations, award wins and analyst recognition, outstanding customer feedback, and new industry partnerships. The company's AI-powered software helps customer teams build recurring revenue, deliver more customer value, and accelerate and scale their impact.

"From the pundits to the people, ChurnZero's track record of first-to-market features, AI leadership, and dedicated customer partnership has earned the industry's recognition," says You Mon Tsang, CEO and co-founder, ChurnZero. "We're excited to enter 2025 as a category leader, and the best is yet to come as we further enable customer teams to become the most impactful in the enterprise."

Recognized by experts; loved by customers.

ChurnZero achieved a unique level of analyst recognition in the last 13 months, with placement in the top groupings of three independent analyst reports on customer success platforms, ChurnZero was named a Leader in November 2024, a Strong Performer in December 2023, and a Leader in December 2024. ChurnZero also received specific attention for Customer Success AI™, the unique AI engine powering intelligent features throughout the ChurnZero platform, when CS AI™ was shortlisted twice at 2024's AI Awards for AI Deployment of the Year and Best Use of AI in Customer Service.

ChurnZero's customer experience (CX) team led the SaaS industry with multiple awards for customer value and partnership. SIIA CODiE, the Appealie Awards, and Customer Success Collective all named ChurnZero's CX team the top SaaS customer team of 2024. ChurnZero's customers have now awarded the company more than 1,200 five-star customer reviews on G2. As of January 2025, ChurnZero also holds G2's highest category rating for user satisfaction, and the highest overall rating of 4.6/5 on the Gartner Peer Insights™ Reviews for the Customer Success Management Platforms market.

A track record of innovation and value for customer teams.

ChurnZero delivered new functionality and features throughout 2024 with powerful automation and AI-powered workflows, customizable success plans for leading customers to value faster, enhanced dashboards and reporting, ChurnScores, segmentation, notes and meetings, and user and data management. The company delivered new integrations with platforms including Gong, and earned new security and data privacy credentials with ISO 27001 certification.

These enhancements helped ChurnZero earn four 2024 Appealie awards for Best Overall SaaS product—Enterprise, Best Analytics and Business Intelligence software (SMB), Best Collaboration and Productivity software (SMB), and Best Customer Success Software. ChurnZero was also shortlisted by the SaaS Awards for Best Product Analytics, Best Customer Services/CRM, and Best Product for Loyalty and Retention.

Partnership and leadership across the SaaS industry.

ChurnZero developed four certification programs to help its customers and others develop their skills and programs: the ChurnZero Foundations and Configuration Essentials (Level 2) platform certifications, a service partner certification program, and, in partnership with LinkedIn Learning, the Customer Success Foundations Professional Certificate by ChurnZero. The latter, open to all customer success professionals, has had more than 3,200 learners to date.

In October 2024, ChurnZero's annual ZERO-IN conference saw hundreds of customer leaders and industry partners gather in Washington, D.C, to learn and network. The company also delivered two research reports in 2024, the CSM Confidential Report and the fifth annual Customer Success Leadership Study, as well as the third CSM Appreciation Week event and ChurnZero's monthly webinar series, now approaching its milestone 100th event.

About ChurnZero

ChurnZero is the AI-powered platform and partner for customer growth, engineered for customer teams to deliver more recurring revenue and customer value at scale.

ChurnZero's customer growth software connects proprietary Customer Success AI™, analysis, and automation to the customer experience, enabling personalized in-app communication, advanced health scoring, actionable reporting, accurate revenue forecasting, and scalability across every stage of team maturity.

ChurnZero's team prides itself on being a top-rated partner, consultant, and coach to customer teams worldwide. Founded in 2015, ChurnZero is a remote-first company with headquarters in Washington, D.C., and an office in Amsterdam.

