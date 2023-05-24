ChurnZero, ESG, and SaaStr launch 2023 Customer Success Leadership Study

Fourth annual survey of Customer Success leaders worldwide will uncover the latest priorities, metrics, opportunities, and responses to economic headwinds.

WASHINGTON, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChurnZero, the platform and partner for Customer Success, has launched its survey for the 2023 Customer Success Leadership Study, the definitive annual study of Customer Success (CS) teams and their objectives, challenges, and opportunities. Based on a sophisticated survey of CS leaders' experiences, perspectives, and goals, the study is recognized as the most in-depth picture of the latest trends and developments in the field. Now in its fourth year, 2023's study is presented by ChurnZero, Customer Success as a Service experts ESG, and SaaStr, the world's largest community of SaaS executives, founders, and entrepreneurs.

2023’s Customer Success Leadership Study will include in-depth analysis of how CS teams are responding to economic headwinds, and adopting new AI technology to address the challenges of efficiency and scale with limited resources.

Customer Success leaders are invited to join the survey now, through June 13. Participants will receive an advance copy of the study prior to its release this fall.

2023's study will include in-depth analysis of how CS teams are responding to 2023's economic headwinds, as well as the adoption of new AI technology to address the challenges of efficiency and scale with limited resources. Last year's study, which surveyed more than 1,000 CS leaders, revealed that CS teams are gaining more influence and responsibility through revenue ownership, reporting structures, and team budgets, yet often lack the operational investment to maximize retention, upsell, expansion, and efficiency.

"As revenue drivers and engines of retention, Customer Success teams are at the forefront of the SaaS industry's response to the economic conditions of 2023," says Alli Tiscornia, chief customer officer, ChurnZero. "We expect this year's Customer Success Leadership Study to shine a light on these teams' unique challenges and how CS leaders are building new best practices, adopting new technology, and innovating strategically to address them."

Take part in the 2023 Customer Success Leadership Study, presented by ChurnZero, ESG, and SaaStr.

About ChurnZero

ChurnZero is the platform and partner for Customer Success, dedicated to helping subscription businesses grow and succeed at scale.

ChurnZero's automation, in-app communication, health scoring, actionable reporting, revenue forecasting, and Customer Success AI™ help Customer Success teams work efficiently, deliver greater customer value, and drive more revenue.

The ChurnZero team prides itself on being a top-rated partner, consultant, and coach to Customer Success teams worldwide who use ChurnZero to increase and scale their impact.

Founded in 2015, ChurnZero is a remote-first company with headquarters in Washington, D.C., and an office in Amsterdam.

Contact

Chris Pilbeam

[email protected]

SOURCE ChurnZero