ChurnZero launches Agentic Essentials, the only customer success AI that delivers execution, intelligence and reach in one system

New subscription embeds each company's business and customer context into more than 15 purpose-built agents and makes that intelligence available through ChurnZero and standalone AI assistants

WASHINGTON, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ChurnZero, the AI platform and partner for customer growth, today announced Agentic Essentials, a complete agentic AI system for customer success in one subscription: agents that take on the work, intelligence that understands the business behind it, and reach that carries both wherever teams operate. Four interconnected capabilities deliver it: the AI Marketplace and its agents, Knowledge Sources, the new Customer Intelligence Profile and the new ChurnZero Connect (MCP).

Every company has access to the same AI models, and capability alone no longer separates one organization from another. Competitive advantage is moving to two things AI cannot supply on its own: the context it works from and the vision of the people guiding it. Agentic Essentials sets that standard for customer success, uniting execution, intelligence and reach.

"Agentic Essentials gives our customers a true competitive advantage: AI that runs on deep context about who they are, how they operate, how they define success and where their commercial lines are drawn," says Abby Hammer, chief customer and product officer, ChurnZero. "It comes from a company with deep expertise in customer success and AI. AI without context is a confident guess, and our customers don't run their businesses on guesses. Now their AI doesn't either."

Execution: Agents that do the work

Agentic Essentials includes more than 15 ready-to-deploy AI agents that act as digital teammates, taking work off customer teams' plates. The agents run autonomously or inside automated plays, personalizing outreach, plans and analysis at a scale. These agents are tuned, tested and embedded in the workflows teams already run.

Intelligence: AI grounded in your truth

Generic AI knows almost nothing about a company's business. Agentic Essentials closes that gap with two context layers that work in tandem.

Knowledge Sources plugs agents directly into the places documentation already lives, such as Confluence, Zendesk Guide, SharePoint, Intercom and Notion, keeping outputs anchored to a company's evolving processes and products.

The Customer Intelligence Profile captures everything AI needs about the company it supports: who they are, how their teams operate, how they define success and where their commercial lines sit. Fill it in once, and every agent reads it at runtime.

Accessibility and reach: Customer data wherever work happens

ChurnZero Connect (MCP) carries that intelligence beyond ChurnZero. Through the Model Context Protocol, anyone in the organization gains governed access to live customer data inside Claude and ChatGPT. More than a data pipe, Connect is fluent in the language of customer work. Linked to our intelligence layers, it interprets each question and returns an accurate answer. Ask how many enterprise customers renewing in the next 90 days are at risk, and Connect applies the business's definitions of all three, knows who's asking (so "my accounts" returns that person's book) and runs calculations where they're fastest, in ChurnZero. Guardrails keep responses tied to the data.

Agentic Essentials comes as a single annual subscription with a flat fee and a set allotment of credits, bringing transparency to AI costs, as usage-based pricing across the industry has made them hard to predict.

Agentic Essentials is now available for the ChurnZero Professional and Enterprise editions. To learn more, visit churnzero.com or request a demo.

About ChurnZero

ChurnZero is the AI platform and partner for customer growth.

Customer teams use ChurnZero to drive revenue and retention, work more efficiently and deliver the best possible customer experience.

The platform unifies your customer data, team expertise and AI into a single system engineered to elevate customer success. It provides clear insight into what customers need and helps you deliver it, making it easy to scale onboarding, adoption, renewal and expansion programs as your customer base grows.

ChurnZero's AI agents are purpose-built for the specific needs of customer teams. They interpret customer data, embed seamlessly into your existing workflows and are flexible by design. You decide how much you want AI to do, and where and when it does it, so you're always in control.

ChurnZero is more than software. Our CS, implementation and support teams are true partners who ensure your team succeeds at scale.

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SOURCE ChurnZero