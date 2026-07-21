ChurnZero wins 2026 CODiE Awards for AI solutions and customer experience

The awards reflect ChurnZero's innovative, customer success AI that helps customer teams identify risks earlier and improve retention at scale.

WASHINGTON, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ChurnZero, the AI platform and partner for customer growth, today announced it has been named a 2026 CODiE Awards Winner in the AI-Driven Technology Solution and Customer Experience Solution categories.

The CODiE Awards recognize the most innovative products, platforms and services across technology and education. Winners are selected through a rigorous evaluation process led by independent industry experts who assess each solution based on innovation, functionality, market impact and overall value.

Selected from 228 finalists across 75 categories, the 2026 CODiE Award winners represent the solutions setting new standards for excellence and innovation.

"AI should turn customer data into action by helping customer success teams work more efficiently, respond to risks and opportunities faster and deliver a better customer experience," said YouMon Tsang, founder and CEO of ChurnZero. "Receiving this recognition from the CODiE Awards validates our approach to agentic AI, which connects customer success expertise and customer, business and process context to purpose-built agents that help teams drive stronger retention and growth."

The AI-Driven Technology Solution Award recognizes the advancements ChurnZero has made to its AI capabilities over the past year. The company has focused on developing solutions that integrate seamlessly into existing workflows and give AI the context it needs to deliver meaningful, tailored outputs that improve the customer experience and streamline customer success teams' work. ChurnZero introduced new AI-driven solutions this year, including:

Agentic Essentials : A complete agentic AI system for customer success that brings together more than 15 agents that execute work, intelligence that understands the business context behind it and tools that extend those capabilities across the AI platforms that customer success teams already use — all within a single subscription

: A complete agentic AI system for customer success that brings together more than 15 agents that execute work, intelligence that understands the business context behind it and tools that extend those capabilities across the AI platforms that customer success teams already use — all within a single subscription AI Email Play Steps: An industry-first AI-powered personalization capability built directly into automated customer success workflows, allowing customer teams to use live customer data to draft context-aware communications within plays.

"The 2026 CODiE Award winners represent some of the most innovative and impactful solutions in the industry," said Jennifer Baranowski, president of the CODiE Awards. "These organizations are solving meaningful challenges, delivering measurable outcomes and helping shape the future of technology."

A complete list of 2026 CODiE Award winners is available at https://codieawards.com/winners

To learn more about ChurnZero, visit www.churnzero.com.

About ChurnZero

ChurnZero is the AI platform and partner for customer growth.

Built for ambitious teams, ChurnZero helps you grow revenue, increase efficiency, and deliver the best possible customer experience. As customer growth becomes more autonomous, ChurnZero helps your team lead the change.

Customer teams use ChurnZero to drive revenue and retention, work more efficiently, and deliver the best possible customer experience.

The platform unifies your customer data, team expertise, and AI into a single system engineered to elevate customer success. It provides clear insight into what customers need and helps you deliver it, making it easy to scale onboarding, adoption, renewal, and expansion programs as your customer base grows.

ChurnZero's AI agents are purpose-built for the specific needs of customer teams. They interpret customer data, embed seamlessly into your existing workflows, and are flexible by design. You decide how much you want AI to do, and where and when it does it, so you're always in control.

ChurnZero is more than software. Our CS, implementation, and support teams are true partners who ensure your team succeeds at scale.

Contact

PANBlast for ChurnZero

[email protected]

About the CODiE Awards

The CODiE Awards are the technology industry's most established peer-reviewed recognition program. Since 1986, the CODiE Awards have recognized the companies and products transforming the way the world learns, works and communicates. The awards span five tracks covering startup technology, developer and AI tools, digital transformation platforms, education technology and industry-specific solutions. For more information, visit www.codieawards.com.

SOURCE ChurnZero