ChurnZero and partners launch 7th Customer Success Leadership Study, examining AI's impact on the profession

Annual research draws on customer success and revenue leaders to deliver the most comprehensive practitioner benchmark

WASHINGTON, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ChurnZero, the platform and partner for customer growth, today announced the launch of the 2026 Customer Success Leadership Study in partnership with 6sense, Customer Success Meetup, OnRamp, Outreach, Pavilion, Success in Black, and Success Venture Partners. The study is the most comprehensive measurement of customer success and revenue leadership, drawing on approximately 1,000 responses from directors, VPs, CCOs, and CROs across the recurring-revenue landscape.

About The 2026 CS Leadership Study

This year, the study will have a sharper focus on AI, including how leaders are investing in, adopting, and measuring it, and what level of authority it is being given in their workflows. It will also analyze:

Role and organization: Team structure, ownership of renewal and expansion revenue and compensation

Team structure, ownership of renewal and expansion revenue and compensation Headcount and budget conditions: Hiring and reduction trends, AI's influence on headcount decisions, and how investment is shifting

Hiring and reduction trends, AI's influence on headcount decisions, and how investment is shifting Priorities and performance: Top CS priorities and the metrics leaders use to measure customer growth

Top CS priorities and the metrics leaders use to measure customer growth Technology and AI: A six-level AI maturity framework, use cases across the customer lifecycle, autonomous authority, and ROI measurement

A six-level AI maturity framework, use cases across the customer lifecycle, autonomous authority, and ROI measurement Company demographics: Growth stage, company size, revenue, customer count, and net revenue retention

"The Customer Success Leadership Study continues to provide CS leaders an honest read on where the customer growth profession stands," You Mon Tsang, CEO and co-founder of ChurnZero. "As the AI transformation accelerates, it's crucial we understand its true impact and cost. The survey will provide leaders in the customer revenue space with insight into the industry's future."

Participants can get early access to the results, giving CS and revenue leaders a way to benchmark against their peers, build a stronger case for investment, and make decisions based on current data. Seven years of data show how the profession has evolved, providing year-over-year comparisons for an industry navigating significant change.

The 2026 Customer Success Leadership Study is now open.

All responses are completely confidential. The survey takes approximately six minutes to complete.

To participate, visit: https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/8863812/ChurnZero

About the Study's partners

The 2026 Customer Success Leadership Study is produced in partnership with 6sense, Customer Success Meetup, OnRamp, Outreach, Pavilion, Success in Black and Success Venture Partners, organizations that work daily with the CS and revenue leaders this research serves.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the Customer Success Leadership Study?

The study is an annual benchmarking survey that draws on responses from roughly 1,000 customer revenue leaders. It provides insights into team structures, budgets, priorities, technology adoption, and AI use within the customer success profession.

Q2: Who participates in the study?

Participants include directors, VPs, CCOs, and CROs across SaaS and recurring revenue organizations.

Q3: What makes the 2026 study unique?

This year, the study focuses on AI, examining adoption, investment, autonomous authority, and ROI measurement to help leaders understand where ambition meets execution in AI use within customer success teams.

Q4: How can someone participate?

The survey is open now, confidential, and takes approximately six minutes to complete. To participate, visit: https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/8863812/ChurnZero

About ChurnZero

ChurnZero is the AI platform and partner for customer growth.

Customer teams use ChurnZero to drive revenue and retention, work more efficiently, and deliver the best possible customer experience.

The platform unifies your customer data, team expertise and AI into a single system engineered to elevate customer success. It provides clear insight into what customers need and helps you deliver it, making it easy to scale onboarding, adoption, renewal and expansion programs as your customer base grows.

ChurnZero's AI agents are purpose-built for the specific needs of customer teams. They interpret customer data, embed seamlessly into your existing workflows and are flexible by design. You decide how much you want AI to do, and where and when it does it, so you're always in control.

ChurnZero is more than software. Our CS, implementation and support teams are true partners who ensure your team succeeds at scale.

Contact

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SOURCE ChurnZero