ChurnZero launches AI-powered Customer Briefs

ChurnZero applies Customer Success AI™ to equip users with instant, comprehensive summaries of their accounts' attributes, health, usage, engagement, interactions, and more.

WASHINGTON, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChurnZero, the platform and partner for Customer Success, has launched Customer Briefs, a powerful AI enhancement that compiles a customer's key details, interactions, and activity into a concise, relevant summary with a single click. Powered by ChurnZero's Customer Success AI™ (CS AI™), the first generative AI assistant built into a Customer Success platform, Customer Briefs is an industry first, using qualitative and quantitative data to equip users with accurate, up-to-date context for any customer meeting, renewal negotiation, strategy consultation, or other interaction.

Until now, gathering detailed account summaries from call notes, surveys, health scores, usage data, and more has been a time-intensive but necessary task for Customer Success teams. Customer Briefs eliminates the need to comb through the data required to understand a customer's needs, progress, and likelihood to renew, expand, or churn. Now, after customizing their Customer Briefs to include the most relevant information, CS teams using ChurnZero can generate AI-powered summaries for any account, with the following options:

Account overviews: Key attributes that provide important context on customer history, current status, and forward-looking goals.





Health and usage: Current and recent health scores including highest, lowest, and average scores; usage statistics such as days active, users active, time logged, and licenses utilized.





Communications and survey feedback: NPS ® , CSAT and CES scores with positive, neutral, and negative comments; recent emails and action items.





Engagements: Accounts' most recent call notes and activities logged by Customer Success managers, with recurring themes, concerns, and opportunities highlighted.

"Customer Success AI is already a great writing and productivity assistant for time-pressed Customer Success teams. Now, we're evolving it into a great research and analytics assistant," says You Mon Tsang, CEO and co-founder, ChurnZero. "We're excited about its ability to synthesize vast amounts of data and surface relevant, actionable facts and themes, as well as the competitive advantage it gives our customers—both in terms of better, faster insight, and in time saved that they can re-focus on the strategic and creative aspects of Customer Success."

Customer Briefs is the latest AI enhancement to ChurnZero's Customer Success AI capabilities, which help CS teams get more done and scale their impact through generative AI. Since the launch of CS AI in January 2023, CS teams worldwide have used it to accelerate their content creation, strategy ideation, activity reporting and more. ChurnZero's thoughtful application of AI and other innovations continue to earn the company widespread recognition, including 2023's CODiE Award for Customer Success software.

About ChurnZero

ChurnZero is the platform and partner for Customer Success, dedicated to helping subscription businesses grow and succeed at scale.

ChurnZero's Customer Success software provides automation, in-app communication, health scoring, actionable reporting, revenue forecasting, and Customer Success AI™ to help Customer Success teams work efficiently, deliver greater customer value, and drive more revenue.

The ChurnZero team prides itself on being a top-rated partner, consultant, and coach to Customer Success teams worldwide who use ChurnZero to increase and scale their impact.

Founded in 2015, ChurnZero is a remote-first company with headquarters in Washington, D.C., and an office in Amsterdam.

