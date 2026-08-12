ChurnZero launches Retrospective, an AI churn analysis agent, expanding its Agentic Essentials package

The latest agent joins ChurnZero's suite of digital teammates that help customer teams make better decisions and grow customer revenue

WASHINGTON, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ChurnZero, the AI platform and partner for customer growth, today announced Retrospective, a new AI agent that automatically analyzes accounts when they are marked as churned. Retrospective reads the account's full history to draft a churn analysis for the customer success manager (CSM) to review. The agent classifies churn cause using the company's existing churn-reason set and assigns a confidence score to its analysis.

With Retrospective, CSMs can spend less time documenting, and CS leaders can determine churn patterns more quickly.

Quick Facts:

Full-history analysis that reads notes, meetings, surveys and signals, including the context buried in free text.

Automated churn summaries for the CSM to review, correct and save instead of starting from scratch.

Consistent classification against the company's own churn reason set.

A confidence score on every analysis, so teams can approve the high-confidence cases quickly and spend their time where the agent is less certain.

Comparable churn data so leaders can identify patterns that individual write-ups may hide.

If no existing churn reason fits, Retrospective proposes a new one for the CS leader to review.

"Most churn data is incomplete. It captures whatever the CSM remembers, often weeks after the fact, not what truly happened with the account," said Abby Hammer, chief customer and product officer at ChurnZero. "Retrospective builds each analysis from the full history, classified consistently, so when leaders ask why customers leave, the answer holds up."

ChurnZero's Agentic Essentials

Retrospective is the latest addition to Agentic Essentials, ChurnZero's collection of 20 ready-to-deploy AI agents that act as digital teammates. The agents can run autonomously and even within automated plays, personalizing outreach, plans and analysis at scale. Each is tuned, tested and embedded in the workflows teams already use.

ChurnZero agents work across three areas of customer success:

Workflows: Agents create plans, summarize emails and presentations and draft account-specific responses grounded in customer data. Three agents preserve account knowledge during account handoffs from sales to implementation, implementation to customer success, and CSM to CSM.

Agents create plans, summarize emails and presentations and draft account-specific responses grounded in customer data. Three agents preserve account knowledge during account handoffs from sales to implementation, implementation to customer success, and CSM to CSM. Signal detection: Agents identify buying intent, turn product feedback into records the product team can act on, flag relationship risks before churn occurs and surface measurable customer impact.

Agents identify buying intent, turn product feedback into records the product team can act on, flag relationship risks before churn occurs and surface measurable customer impact. Data enrichment: Agents keep contact roles accurate, identify influencers and advocates within accounts, gather account intelligence and flag shifts in customer signals that warrant a response.

Agentic Essentials provides access to all AI agents in a single subscription at one flat price. Through ChurnZero's AI Marketplace, teams activate agents they want to use. Every agent draws from one shared credit pool, so a team can start small and scale what works.

Agentic Essentials also has built-in intelligence that comes from Knowledge Sources, which links agents to the knowledge bases a company already maintains, and a Customer Intelligence Profile, which captures who the company's customers are, how its team operates and where its commercial lines are drawn.



Customers can access all this context within ChurnZero or inside Claude and ChatGPT via ChurnZero Connect (MCP).

For more information on Agentic Essentials and ChurnZero's AI offerings, visit: https://churnzero.com/features/customer-success-ai/

To learn more about Retrospective, visit: https://churnzero.com/features/ai-agent-retrospective/

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Retrospective?

Retrospective is a ChurnZero AI agent that reviews the history of a churned account, drafts a narrative analysis, classifies the loss using the company's existing churn reason set and attaches a confidence score.



Does Retrospective replace the CSM's judgment?

No. Retrospective gives the CSM a starting point by drafting the analysis and recommending a churn classification. The CSM reviews the result, makes corrections when needed and saves the final record.



How does Retrospective fit within Agentic Essentials?

Retrospective joins 19 other ready-to-deploy AI agents in ChurnZero's Agentic Essentials collection. These agents support customer teams with workflows, signal detection and data enrichment and can operate independently or within automated plays.

About ChurnZero

ChurnZero is the AI platform and partner for customer growth.

Customer teams use ChurnZero to drive revenue and retention, work more efficiently, and deliver the best possible customer experience.

The platform unifies your customer data, team expertise, and AI into a single system engineered to elevate customer success. It provides clear insight into what customers need and helps you deliver it, making it easy to scale onboarding, adoption, renewal, and expansion programs as your customer base grows.

ChurnZero's AI agents are purpose-built for the specific needs of customer teams. They interpret customer data, embed seamlessly into your existing workflows, and are flexible by design. You decide how much you want AI to do, and where and when it does it, so you're always in control.

ChurnZero is more than software. Our CS, implementation, and support teams are true partners who ensure your team succeeds at scale.

Contact

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SOURCE ChurnZero