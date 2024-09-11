ChurnZero launches second certification for digital customer success

ChurnZero Level 2 | Configuration Essentials Certification builds and recognizes intermediate-level proficiency in ChurnZero's most powerful software features.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ChurnZero, the platform and partner for customer success, has launched its second certification for ChurnZero users. The ChurnZero Configuration Essentials Certification focuses on configuring the customer success software platform's powerful automation, health scoring, and reporting capabilities. Designed by ChurnZero's award-winning training and enablement team, the new certification is targeted towards admins, customer success managers, and other intermediate-level ChurnZero users who have earned the ChurnZero Foundations Certification.

The Configuration Essentials Certification strengthens and showcases ChurnZero users' ability to set up and optimize impactful customer success workflows and automations, including:

Playbooks : Building automated workflows to manage and engage customers.

: Building automated workflows to manage and engage customers. Journeys : Managing and tracking customers through key lifecycle processes.

: Managing and tracking customers through key lifecycle processes. ChurnScores : Calculating risk factors and interpreting customer health.

: Calculating risk factors and interpreting customer health. Surveys : Collecting and acting on insightful customer feedback.

: Collecting and acting on insightful customer feedback. Standard reports: Generating actionable insights from customer success data.

As well as a knowledge assessment, the certification includes a hands-on skills assessment within a simulated ChurnZero environment. On completion, users receive a digital certificate and badge to highlight their credentials officially on LinkedIn and within their companies.

Nearly 1,000 customer success professionals have earned the ChurnZero Foundations Certification since its launch in January 2024. LinkedIn also partnered with ChurnZero to create a LinkedIn Learning Professional Certificate focused on customer success this August.

"As the platform and partner of choice for customer success teams, we invest significantly in elevating our customers' skills and expertise," says You Mon Tsang, CEO and co-founder, ChurnZero. "From digital certifications to in-person events, we go the extra mile to help ChurnZero users build their technical confidence, scale their impact, and deliver greater value to their customers and companies alike."

Find out more about ChurnZero's certifications here.

About ChurnZero

ChurnZero is the platform and partner for customer success, dedicated to helping subscription businesses grow and succeed at scale.

ChurnZero's customer success software provides automation, in-app communication, health scoring, actionable reporting, revenue forecasting, and Customer Success AI™ to help customer success teams work efficiently, deliver greater customer value, and drive more revenue.

The ChurnZero team prides itself on being a top-rated partner, consultant, and coach to customer success teams worldwide who use ChurnZero to increase and scale their impact.

Founded in 2015, ChurnZero is headquartered in Washington, D.C., and has an office in Amsterdam.

