ChurnZero launches survey for 2024 Customer Success Leadership Study

In its fifth year, the largest study of the customer success field will provide more insights into CS teams' priorities, metrics, budgets, challenges, and opportunities.

WASHINGTON, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ChurnZero, the platform and partner for Customer Success, has launched its survey for the 2024 Customer Success Leadership Study, the definitive annual study of customer success (CS) teams and their objectives, challenges, and opportunities. With more than 1,200 respondents in 2023, the study, presented by ChurnZero, SaaStr, Gong, 6sense, Success Venture Partners, and Customer Success Meetup, is considered the most in-depth picture of the latest trends and developments in the industry.

Customer Success leaders are invited to join the survey now, through June 14. Participants will receive an advance copy of the study prior to its release this fall.

The 2024 Customer Success Leadership Study will include detailed analysis of how CS teams are responding to and building back from continued economic headwinds, and their adoption of new AI technology to address the challenges of efficiency and scale with limited resources.

"Customer success is evolving rapidly as teams become more responsible for renewal and expansion revenue," says Lukas Alexander, vice president of customer success at ChurnZero. "We expect this year's Customer Success Leadership Study to shine a light on current goals, challenges, and budgets as well as how CS leaders are adopting new technology and best practices to innovate strategically."

Last year, more than 1,250 CS leaders took part in the 2023 Customer Success Leadership Study, which revealed that:

55% of teams reported reducing or maintaining their headcount, rather than growing. Economic uncertainty slowed progress . 65% of CS leaders reported delaying purchase and business decisions for three months or longer.

. 65% of CS leaders reported delaying purchase and business decisions for three months or longer. Key CS metrics and charters shifted. CS leaders reported more focus on churn rate, renewals, and expansion revenue.

Take part in the 2024 Customer Success Leadership Study here.

About ChurnZero

ChurnZero is the platform and partner for customer success, dedicated to helping subscription businesses grow and succeed at scale.

ChurnZero's customer success software provides automation, in-app communication, health scoring, actionable reporting, revenue forecasting, and Customer Success AI™ to help Customer Success teams work efficiently, deliver greater customer value, and drive more revenue.

The ChurnZero team prides itself on being a top-rated partner, consultant, and coach to customer success teams worldwide who use ChurnZero to increase and scale their impact. Founded in 2015, ChurnZero is headquartered in Washington, D.C., and has an office in Amsterdam.

