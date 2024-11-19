ChurnZero named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Customer Success Management Platforms

WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ChurnZero, the platform and partner for customer success was named as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Customer Success Management Platforms report*. ChurnZero's software delivers a powerful combination of market-leading customer success and digital engagement tools, made even more impactful by Customer Success AI™.

The SaaS industry was hit hard in late 2022 through 2024. Shifts in market dynamics led investors to favor financial stability and profitability over "growth at all costs," putting retention at the center of most businesses.

As drivers of retention and customer-led revenue growth, customer success teams are now critical to the health of SaaS organizations. The revenue metrics of GRR (gross revenue retention) and NRR (net revenue retention) have become cemented as qualifying metrics when investors and boards ask about a company's health. Per the 2024 Customer Success Leadership Study, 51% of CS teams are now responsible for driving renewal revenue, and 41% through expansion revenue.

To remain an engine for revenue and growth, and to scale their ability to drive revenue, CS leaders need CS-specific technology. ChurnZero delivers that software.

"We are excited to be recognized as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Customer Success Management Platforms report*," says You Mon Tsang, CEO and co-founder, ChurnZero. "We believe customer success is becoming the most important and impactful department in SaaS companies, and we view the arrival of the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for the Customer Success Management Platforms as a proof point for that vision. We're grateful to our customers who shared their authentic feedback in depth, and to ChurnZero's team for their dedication."

ChurnZero has also achieved the top score in the current offering category and a Strong Performer designation by another leading independent researcher. ChurnZero also continues to be recognized within and outside the industry for superior technology, AI innovation, and customer partnership.

To learn more about ChurnZero, visit the Gartner Peer Insights™ Reviews for the Customer Success Management Platforms market, where ChurnZero has the highest overall rating of 4.6/5 (138 ratings) as of November 2024.

The Report

"A Gartner Magic Quadrant is a culmination of research in a specific market, giving you a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market's competitors.

By applying a graphical treatment and a uniform set of evaluation criteria, a Magic Quadrant helps you quickly ascertain how well technology providers are executing their stated visions and how well they are performing against Gartner's market view."1

1 Gartner Research Methodologies, Gartner Magic Quadrant, November 11, 2024, https://www.gartner.com/en/research/methodologies/magic-quadrants-research

*Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Customer Success Management Platforms Michael Maziarka, Maria Marino, Jennifer MacIntosh, John Quaglietta, Daniel Hawkyard, 28 October 2024.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT and Peer Insights™ are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About ChurnZero

ChurnZero is the platform and partner for customer success, dedicated to helping subscription businesses grow and succeed at scale.

ChurnZero's customer success software provides automation, in-app communication, health scoring, actionable reporting, revenue forecasting, and Customer Success AI™ to help customer success teams work efficiently, deliver greater customer value, and drive more revenue.

The ChurnZero team prides itself on being a top-rated partner, consultant, and coach to customer success teams worldwide who use ChurnZero to increase and scale their impact.

Founded in 2015, ChurnZero is headquartered in Washington, D.C., and has an office in Amsterdam.

