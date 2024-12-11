ChurnZero named as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape Worldwide Customer Success Applications 2024 Vendor Assessment

WASHINGTON, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ChurnZero , the platform and partner for customer success, has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Customer Success Applications 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc # US51812024, December 2024). The report is an in-depth, independent assessment of vendors' product capabilities and functionality, alignment with customer needs, growth potential, research and development, customer satisfaction, and effectiveness in executing its vision and market strategy, among other criteria.

ChurnZero, whose customer success software helps CS teams work efficiently, deliver greater customer value, and drive more recurring revenue, has achieved a unique level of analyst and customer recognition in the last 13 months. As well as being named a Leader by the IDC MarketScape, ChurnZero was placed in the top groupings of two additional independent analyst reports; as a Leader in November 2024, and a Strong Performer in December 2023. As of December 2024, ChurnZero holds more than 1,200 five-star customer reviews on G2 , G2's highest category rating for user satisfaction, and the highest overall rating of 4.6/5 on the Gartner Peer Insights™ Reviews for the Customer Success Management Platforms market .

"We are excited to be recognized as a Leader the by IDC MarketScape," says You Mon Tsang, CEO and co-founder, ChurnZero. "We appreciate IDC's in-depth evaluation of the customer success software industry and its role in empowering CS teams to execute sophisticated strategies that drive revenue growth at scale. Our vision is that CS will become the most impactful team in SaaS, and we are working hard to build the AI and automation capabilities that put ChurnZero customers at the forefront of this critical business trend."

ChurnZero is recognized widely within the SaaS industry for its innovative Customer Success AI™ technology and its dedicated approach to customer partnership . Find out more at ChurnZero .

