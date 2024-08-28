ChurnZero reveals full agenda for ZERO-IN 2024 conference with actionable content geared to helping customer success leaders adapt and win

WASHINGTON, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ChurnZero, the platform and partner for customer success, has released the full agenda for ZERO-IN 2024, the essential annual conference for CS leaders. Held in Washington, D.C. from October 16-17 and open to all customer success leaders, ZERO-IN will see hundreds of experts gather to learn, network, and explore the biggest challenges and opportunities for CS leaders in 2024. Registration remains open with early-bird discounts available through September 16.

"Customer success is at an inflection point in 2024, and its leaders have a unique opportunity to shape the future of the discipline," says You Mon Tsang, CEO and co-founder, ChurnZero. "On one hand, teams face pressure to prove their worth and build revenue with confidence. On the other, CS has much to teach other SaaS teams about managing every company's greatest asset: its customer base. All eyes are on CS leaders this year, and ZERO-IN 2024 is going to help them surpass expectations."

Uniquely geared to customer success leaders to keep its content focused and attendees engaged, ZERO-IN 2024 offers a customizable agenda of nearly 30 expert-led keynotes, workshops and breakout sessions. More than 40 speakers will represent companies including Absorb, AudienceView, BlueConduit, BrainStorm Inc, CallTrackingMetrics, ChurnZero, Cluepoints, Eventbrite, Flexera, Fuel Cycle, Higher Logic Vanilla, MindBridge, Scaled Agile, Stractix, Testbox, Workato and Valuize.

Keynote sessions: Attendees will discover CEO-level strategies on how to overcome existential company and customer moments, learn from the experiences of four C-level customer leaders who blazed their own trails to the C-suite, and gain the know-how to transform their customer experiences through transparent, interdepartmental collaboration.

Collaborative 90-minute hands-on workshops: Leaders can explore and discuss the strategies and best practices of customer success in 2024, including repeatable customer journey mapping, building scalable customer education programs, empowering their teams to own and learn from customer churn, and effectively communicating the impact of CS efforts.

Valuable breakout sessions: Attendees can pick from a packed agenda of 45-minute learning experiences, with topics that include building resilient CS teams, assessing digital customer success maturity, using AI effectively and responsibly, customer-centric selling, building a better case for CS resources, and earning and securing a place at the leadership table.

Customer Day: An optional, extra day of hands-on platform training, exclusive to ChurnZero customers. Attendees can choose from building a Voice of the Customer program in ChurnZero, or optimizing their platform's reporting to quantify their impact, with ChurnZero's expert CX team guide and coach them.

Dedicated networking time is built into the agenda for leaders to make new connections and strengthen existing ones, all against a stunning backdrop of the D.C. skyline. Attendees can also network with ZERO-IN's sponsors Absorb, Brainstorm, Gain Grow Retain, Growth Molecules, Higher Logic Vanilla, Melo Associates, SlapFive, SuccessCOACHING, Success in Black, The Success League, Techtonic Lift, and UpdateAI.

