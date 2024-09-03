CHURROS, BUT SIPPABLE! INTRODUCING THE LIMITED-EDITION BAILEYS CINNAMON CHURROS IRISH CREAM LIQUEUR, A NEW WAY TO ENJOY CHURROS

The perfect indulgence that brings everyone together, so Don't Churro Solo!

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Churros are that one treat where 'just one more' is always the rule, never the exception. Bringing a new way to indulge in the deliciousness, Baileys is reinventing the classic pastry and transforming it from something you can dip to something you can sip. Come on a flavor journey with the new Baileys Cinnamon Churros Irish Cream Liqueur – a tantalizing blend of smooth Irish Cream, Irish Whisky, savory cinnamon, and warm vanilla notes. Each sip brings to life the taste of this golden crispy pastry in the velvety texture of Baileys' classic Irish Cream, making it an irresistible indulgence for any occasion.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9285251-new-baileys-cinnamon-churros-liqueur/

"We're always seeking new ways to satisfy the diverse palate of our customers, and we couldn't be more excited to introduce Baileys Cinnamon Churros Irish Cream Liqueur", says Whitney Mullen, Director of Baileys & Liqueurs at DIAGEO North America. "Inspired by the delicious treat that everyone knows and loves, this limited-time offering will bring a familiar flavor to people in a new way that's as fun to sip as it is to share."

Churros are best enjoyed in great company, making every bite a shared delight. Inspired by this practice, Baileys Cinnamon Churros Irish Cream Liqueur is the simplest and tastiest way to share this tempting treat, so "Don't Churro Solo"! Whether hosting a fun gathering with loved ones or hitting the streets with friends, this delicious fusion of buttery pastry and cinnamon sugar is the perfect shareable liquid for all.

"Don't Churro Solo" with Baileys calls for good times with those closest to you. The bold and delicious creative campaign will inspire adults to celebrate together this fall with mobile OOH featured on trains and buses across New York City, Los Angeles, Houston, Chicago and Miami. Baileys Cinnamon Churros Irish Cream Liqueur will also bring a private "Don't Churro Solo" celebration to Miami this fall featuring a vibrant, immersive train experience that offers a new way to sip this popular treat as guests hop aboard the adventure to enjoy signature cocktails, special music performances, and unique food pairings during the ride! Be sure to sign up here for exclusive updates and learn how you can celebrate with Baileys Cinnamon Churros Irish Cream Liqueur this season!

Enjoy this flavor over ice, poured into coffee, or shaken into cocktails for an experience so irresistible you can't help but share with friends and family. This limited-time offering is especially delicious mixed with Reposado tequila, as a shot with Baileys Chocolate Irish Cream Liqueur or paired with your favorite Whiskey.

Baileys Cinnamon Churros Irish Cactus

A delicious combination of rich, sweet flavors and warm, toasty notes that's perfect for sharing

Ingredients:

Makes two cocktails!

4 oz Baileys Cinnamon Churros Irish Cream Liqueur

2 oz Tequila Don Julio Reposado

Method: Combine ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into two rocks glass with fresh ice. Garnish with a cinnamon stick.

Baileys Chocolate Churro

A delectable Baileys treat

Ingredients:

1 oz Baileys Cinnamon Churros Irish Cream Liqueur

1 oz Baileys Chocolate Irish Cream Liqueur

Method: Layer chilled Baileys Chocolate & Churros separately in a shot glass. Garnish with a chocolate dipped rim.

Since 1974, Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur has been a pioneer in the category and the launch of Baileys Cinnamon Churros Irish Cream Liqueur celebrates the brand's commitment to seeking the joy of indulgence and continuing to innovate with seasonal, limited-time offerings. From humble beginnings as the world's first cream liqueur to proudly becoming one of the world's most-loved spirits, this year marks the brand's 50th anniversary of championing adult treating.

Baileys Cinnamon Churros Irish Cream Liqueur is available now for a limited time wherever spirits-based beverages are sold for a suggested retail price of $24.99 for a 750ml bottle, while supplies last. For more information, please visit www.BAILEYS.com.

About BAILEYS Irish Cream Liqueur

BAILEYS launched in Ireland in 1974. It is now available in 180 markets worldwide and is the number one selling liqueur in the world. Owned by Diageo plc, BAILEYS is currently ranked 7th among all distilled spirits sold worldwide. It's the signature delicious balance of Irish Cream, whisky and fine spirits that makes BAILEYS Original Irish Cream the perfect little indulgence when you need a break from your daily routine. The BAILEYS portfolio includes Original Irish Cream, Chocolate, Salted Caramel, Vanilla Cinnamon, Espresso Crème, Strawberries & Cream, Almande, Baileys Deliciously Light and Baileys Minis. For more information on BAILEYS Original Irish Cream, please visit us at www.BAILEYS.com.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

