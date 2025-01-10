Chute Help | Tarter - A New Era in Western

DUNNVILLE, Ky., Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarter Farm and Ranch Equipment ("Tarter"), the nation's leading livestock equipment manufacturer, is proud to announce its exclusive distribution partnership with Chute Help, Inc., a trusted innovator in rodeo and ranching equipment. This collaboration leverages Tarter's extensive manufacturing capabilities and sales network with Chute Help's reputation for cutting-edge, patented designs, promising to transform the Western and ranching landscape.

"This partnership aligns with our mission to deliver exceptional value to our customers and enhances our portfolio of the highest quality product offerings," said Tarter CEO Stephen Frazier. "We're thrilled to join forces with Chute Help to elevate innovation and accessibility in the Western industry."

About Chute Help

Founded in 2009 and family-owned, Chute Help has built its reputation on creating innovative products that simplify roping and arena operations. Known for their iconic Fully Automatic Chute, Chute Help has grown to offer a comprehensive product line of Arena Accessories.

"My Grandfather and I started Chute Help with the roper in mind - to make roping simple," said Austin Laramore, Chute Help President and Owner, "Our values and vision align with Tarter. Combining our strengths is a defining moment in our Industry that will bring improvements for years to come for customers around the country."

In 2024, Chute Help expanded into trailers, introducing the Easy Rider Horse Trailer, Flatbed Gooseneck Trailer, Dump Trailer, and Water Wagon. These innovations continue to solidify Chute Help's role as a cornerstone in arenas and ranches across the country.

About Tarter Farm and Ranch Equipment

Established in 1945, Tarter is synonymous with quality and durability in farm and ranch equipment. With over 1.1 million square feet of production facilities in Kentucky and Utah, Tarter's American-made products are designed to meet the needs of farmers, ranchers, and rodeo enthusiasts nationwide.

A Shared Commitment

The partnership between Chute Help and Tarter represents a shared dedication to supporting Western and ranching communities. Together, they aim to provide innovative, reliable equipment that enhances operations and fosters success for farmers, ranchers, and ropers.

Look for Chute Help and Tarter products at farm and feed stores, local arenas, and major rodeo complexes across the country.

