CHUWI HiGame, the i7 Gaming Mini PC with Radeon RX Vega M Is Finally Here

Take a closer look at what it can do: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Us0ESZY_aWI

The HiGame is a mini PC that takes aim at gamers with its super powerful 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8709G Processor that runs at turbo frequency 4.1 GHz. The Radeon RX Vega M GH graphics also helps to deliver truly amazing gaming experience to even hard core gamers.

With Radeon RX Vega M GH graphics equipped, the HiGame is a high performance graphics workstation as well. Designers can use it to carry out complex design work such as CINEMA 4D. Complex modelling and rendering projects can be quickly performed, improving operational efficiency.

The HiGame also has the capability of becoming a powerful cryptocurrency mining machine for your blockchain activities. The safe and reliable underlying hardware ensures strong and secure hashes. Its superb-low power consumption will ensure that your electricity bills stay low all the time.

Multiple devices can be connected to the HiGame mini PC. Its Thunderbolt 3 interface can connect to an external graphics amplifier - and other devices. Its 8th generation Intel Core processors and Radeon RX graphics will deliver the best performance – and superb visuals.

Specifications and pricing of the HiGame:

Model HiGame CPU 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-8305G /

8th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-8709G GPU Radeon™ RX Vega M GL Graphics /

Radeon™ RX Vega M GH Graphics RAM 8GB DDR4 with expansion to 32GB ROM 128GB M.2 SSD/ 256GB M.2 SSD with

infinite expansion OS Windows 10 Home Pricing $899 / $1,099

CHUWI is a consumer electronic comprehensive Hi-Tech company integrating independent R&D, production and merchandising. Above all, CHUWI is a company that always thinks a step ahead and does things differently. It's been 14 years since CHUWI first entered the global markets, and we've surprised the market with great product ideas along the journey, including the Hi10 series and the recently released LTE tablet Hi9 Air, among others. CHUWI devices come with decent price tags for their performances. As a top 3 tablet PC brand in China, CHUWI has product lines of tablet PCs, laptops, mini PCs, smart accessories etc.

