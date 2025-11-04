CHUZA Launches Bold New Trail Mixes at Whole Foods Market

The proudly Mexican-owned, minority-certified snack brand brings its authentic sweet-meets-spicy blends to stores this November

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CHUZA, the proudly Mexican-owned, minority-certified snack brand known for its chili-dusted dried fruit snacks, is expanding its product portfolio with the launch of its brand new Trail Mix line. Beginning in November, three varieties of trail mixes will be available in select Whole Foods Market locations.

CHUZA is a proudly Mexican-owned, minority-certified snack brand based in San Diego. Founded to share the bold flavors and cultural heritage of Mexico, CHUZA creates chili-dusted dried fruits and trail mix blends made with high-quality, naturally sourced ingredients. The brand combines authentic Mexican flavors with a modern, crave-worthy twist to bring bold, flavorful snacks to the U.S. market. CHUZA's new trail mix line combines real dried fruit and trail-mix blends with custom chili spices developed in collaboration with a second-generation, Mexico-based spice manufacturer. Enjoy them in bowls, on top of salads, or on their own as a midday pick-me-up.

Whole Foods Market has been an early champion of CHUZA, supporting the brand's mission to bring authentic Mexican flavors to U.S. shoppers. This latest rollout continues that support, bringing CHUZA's bold, sweet-meets-spicy blends to even more snack aisles. Each mix combines sweet, spicy, and savory flavors rooted in Mexico's vibrant culinary traditions, layering naturally dried fruits, roasted nuts, seeds, and CHUZA's signature chili seasoning for a crave-worthy taste experience.

Available at select Whole Foods Market stores and via CHUZA.com, the three new varieties include:

Clásico Trail Mix : A harmonious blend of dried cranberries, roasted peanuts, cashews, and crunchy almonds.

: A harmonious blend of dried cranberries, roasted peanuts, cashews, and crunchy almonds. Barrio Mix : CHUZA's take on the traditional bar mix, packed with roasted peanuts, crispy sesame chips, crunchy corn sticks, hearty corn nuts, almonds, and pepitas.

: CHUZA's take on the traditional bar mix, packed with roasted peanuts, crispy sesame chips, crunchy corn sticks, hearty corn nuts, almonds, and pepitas. Tropical Trail Mix: A tropical-inspired blend featuring roasted peanuts, buttery almonds, crispy sesame chips, crunchy cashews, golden corn nuts, and juicy dried pineapple.

"These trail mixes represent a major milestone for CHUZA," said Danny Schwarz, founder of CHUZA. "This launch allows us to expand our reach into new snacking occasions while staying true to what CHUZA stands for — quality ingredients, bold flavors, and a celebration of our culture, and we are super excited to be launching them with Whole Foods Market, which has been a great supporter of CHUZA and so many emerging brands."

"Snacking should be fun, flavorful, and a little unexpected—and that's exactly what CHUZA delivers," said Lisa Tosun, Senior Forager for Emerging Brands at Whole Foods Market. "With these trail mixes, our shoppers get to experience a new take on a classic snack with the bold spirit of Mexico woven in."

CHUZA was born from Schwarz's passion to share the flavors, culture, and flair of his hometown of Monterrey, Mexico. The brand blends real dried fruit, including mango, pineapple, and strawberry, with custom chili blends developed in collaboration with a second-generation, Mexico-based spice manufacturer. The Whole Foods Market rollout marks another step in CHUZA's mission to make Mexican flavors a core part of the U.S. snacking landscape.

About CHUZA

CHUZA is a proudly Mexican-owned, minority-certified snack brand based in San Diego. Founded to share the bold flavors and cultural heritage of Mexico, CHUZA creates chili-dusted dried fruits and trail mix blends made with high-quality, naturally sourced ingredients. The brand combines authentic Mexican flavors with a modern, crave-worthy twist to bring bold, flavorful snacks to the U.S. market.

Contact:

Mia Fazio

5129145709

[email protected]

SOURCE CHUZA