Chuze Fitness Acquires Bailey's Health & Fitness

Chuze Goes Bi-Coastal With Strategic Partnership With Jacksonville, Florida-Based Gym Chain

SAN DIEGO, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chuze Fitness , a family-owned health club chain with 44 existing locations across the western United States whose mission is to build healthier communities through human connections and kindness, today announced the acquisition of Jacksonville-based Bailey's Health & Fitness . With 16 locations, Bailey's has been a staple in its community for over 40 years. Together, these family-owned and operated fitness companies who focus on hospitality, cleanliness, and customer service are embarking on the ultimate collaboration with the closing of this acquisition.

Cory Brightwell, co-founder and CEO of Chuze Fitness said, "I met David and Darryl Bailey eight years ago, and we developed a camaraderie immediately given our leadership roles in growing a family owned and operated health club business. We shared a philosophy of investing in our team and culture to create the best member experience. We are thrilled to have entered into a mutually beneficial partnership and look forward to integrating our teams and continuing to bring the best fitness experience to the Jacksonville community."

This acquisition and partnership is the beginning of the next phase of growth for the homegrown team members who have helped both companies accomplish what they have. Now it's time to give the now larger team and family of employees even more opportunities with this accelerated growth and expansion across the country.

The Chuze Fitness and Bailey's Fitness owners, Cory Brightwell and Darryl and David Bailey, have worked together in the industry for more than eight years, sharing best practices and building collaborative relationships.

"After serving Jacksonville and the surrounding communities for over 40 years, the decision to sell was very difficult," said David Bailey, owner of Bailey's Health & Fitness. "We wanted to find a fitness company that shared the same values that our brother Don had when he started his first gym in the Arlington area in 1981. Having known the CEO of Chuze Fitness, Cory Brightwell, for the past eight years, my brother Darryl and I knew that Chuze was the right company to continue the legacy that Bailey's has built. Chuze is a company that values its employees and engages in the communities it serves. We are excited to see the investment and growth plans that Chuze has for the area. It will help engage more people in a healthy and active lifestyle. We want to thank all our employees and members who have given us such great support and we want to let them know they are in good hands with Chuze Fitness."

Following the partnership with Bailey's, Chuze's locations now span Colorado, California, New Mexico, Arizona, Texas, Florida and Georgia. For more information, visit chuzefitness.com or follow on Instagram ( @chuzefitness ) and TikTok ( @chuzefitness ).

About Chuze Fitness

Chuze Fitness , a family-owned health club chain whose mission is to build healthier communities through human connections and kindness, has been committed to bringing hospitality and an amazing value proposition to the fitness industry for over 14 years. This commitment, as well as its "less attitude, more fitness" mentality, is one of the many reasons Chuze has experienced unprecedented growth in recent years in both memberships and locations. Chuze has 44 existing locations in California, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Texas, and is continuing to expand its "affordable fitness for all" initiative across the U.S., including with its partnership with Bailey's Health & Fitness in Jacksonville, Fl. With memberships starting as low as $9.99/month and club amenities including a cardio cinema, hydromassage, child care, unlimited classes, pools, and a recovery lounge, Chuze is a premium gym experience that is affordable to all. For more information, check out Chuze Fitness at www.chuzefitness.com .

About Bailey's Health & Fitness

Bailey's Health & Fitness is a family-owned, community-oriented fitness club with 16 locations across Jacksonville, Fl. The gyms include a wide variety of cardiovascular and resistance training, providing its members with only the highest quality equipment. Bailey's also makes education a top priority to ensure all members are motivated, confident and committed to their personal fitness goals. To learn more, please visit www.baileysgym.com .

