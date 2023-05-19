Chuzo™ Adds Some Magic at Orlando's Disney World!

ORLANDO, Fla., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly-anticipated Chuzo business enablement software package, powered by Salesforce, has arrived! Chuzo was previewed at DIRECTV's Revolution Retailer Conference by PerfectVision held at Disney World in Orlando earlier this month, where over 1,000 industry leading retailers and DIRECTV executives received hands-on experience with the new software. The response was overwhelmingly positive, with many users praising Chuzo for its ease of use, comprehensive features, and ability to streamline their operations.

Chuzo enables retailers to sell DIRECTV's best-in-class video products and seamlessly attach a variety of broadband service providers within the same platform to meet the needs of the customer and open additional revenue opportunities for the retailer. Chuzo is so much more than just an order entry tool, it is an all-in-one platform that brings together essential business tools, including customer relationship management, order entry, operations, finance, and reporting. The platform is user-friendly and highly customizable, making it easy for DIRECTV Retailers to tailor it to their unique needs.

One Beta user had this to say about Chuzo: "I've been looking for a software package like Chuzo for years. It has everything I need to run my business, order entry tools, to commission tools, and sales route mapping, to financial reports. Chuzo has already saved me countless hours of work and has improved my bottom line. I can't recommend it enough!"

Chuzo includes a range of powerful features that are designed to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes. Some of the key features include project management, invoicing, billing, financial reporting, time tracking, and much more. With Chuzo, businesses can automate many of their daily tasks and focus on what really matters – growing their business.

"We are excited to launch Chuzo and help DIRECTV achieve their goals," said Dwight Coates, CIO PerfectVision. "We have been partners with DIRECTV for over 25 years and are very excited their retailers will be using Chuzo to submit orders, maintain customer relationships, increase sales, and enhance their customer service. Chuzo will give them a huge competitive edge in their industry and help them build even greater businesses."

With Chuzo, retailers can easily sell multiple products through a single unified solution that supports a number of major broadband, video, and security brands.

For more information about Chuzo and to sign up for a free trial, visit www.chuzo.com.

About PerfectVision - For over 40 years, PerfectVision has connected businesses and consumers across the world to information, education, and entertainment through voice, video, and data technologies. Helping our customers solve their most difficult challenges is how we measure success. In 1979 PerfectVision first began with a goal to provide high quality telecommunication products and services at competitive prices. Using innovative engineering and a customer-focused business approach, PerfectVision has expanded to provide industry leading solutions for wireless infrastructure, skilled installation staffing, authorized retailer programs, logistic services and technology support.

