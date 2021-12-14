CI Capital Announces Sale of Redwood Logistics

Joost Thesseling, Managing Director of CI Capital, said, "CI Capital is proud to have collaborated with Mark Yeager and the entire Redwood team to support the company's exceptional growth during a period of immense technological change in the logistics industry. Redwood's exceptional management team, scale across multiple service offerings and unique suite of technology tools, position the company well for continued growth in this dynamic market. We look forward to following Redwood's progress and accomplishments in the future."

Mark Yeager, CEO of Redwood, commented, "We have enjoyed working with the entire team at CI Capital. They have been a vital partner, supporting our efforts to execute on our strategic plan, accelerate technology driven innovation, add depth to our already talented management team and drive transformational growth. We are truly grateful for their guidance, support and professionalism."

Jefferies served as financial advisor and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP served as legal advisor to Redwood.

ABOUT REDWOOD LOGISTICS

Redwood Logistics, a leading logistics platform company headquartered in Chicago, has provided solutions for moving and managing freight for more than 20 years. The company's diverse portfolio includes digital freight brokerage, flexible freight management and logistics consulting all wrapped into a revolutionary logistics and technology delivery model—Logistics Platform as a Service (LPaaS). LPaaS utilizes an open platform for digital logistics that empowers shippers to seamlessly mix-and-match partners, technologies and solutions into their own unique digital supply chain fingerprint. Redwood connects a wide range of customers to the power of supply chain management, technology and the industry's brightest minds. For more information, visit www.redwoodlogistics.com

ABOUT CI CAPITAL PARTNERS

CI Capital Partners LLC is a leading North American private equity investment firm dedicated to investing in middle-market companies with over $2.4 billion of invested capital. Throughout its 28-year history, CI Capital and its portfolio companies have made over 410 platform company and add-on acquisitions representing approximately $10 billion in enterprise value. CI Capital forms partnerships with experienced management teams and entrepreneurs to build substantial businesses through add-on acquisitions, organic growth and operational improvements. For more information on CI Capital Partners, please visit www.cicapllc.com.

ABOUT AEA INVESTORS

AEA Investors LP was founded in 1968 by the Rockefeller, Mellon and Harriman family interests and S.G. Warburg & Co. as a private investment vehicle for a select group of industrial family offices with substantial assets. AEA has an extraordinary global network built over many years which includes leading industrial families, business executives and leaders; many of whom invest with AEA as active individual investors and/or join its portfolio company boards or act in other advisory roles. Today, AEA's approximately 100 investment professionals operate globally with offices in New York, Stamford, San Francisco, London, Munich and Shanghai. The firm manages funds that have over $15 billion of invested and committed capital including the leveraged buyouts of middle market companies and small business companies, growth capital and mezzanine and senior debt investments.

