CI Capital Forms Partnership with Martin Reidy to Pursue Platform Company Investments in the Marketing Services Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CI Capital Partners, a New York-based private equity firm, announced today that it has formed a partnership with Martin Reidy to jointly pursue platform company investments in the marketing services industry.

Mr. Reidy brings to this partnership significant operational experience in marketing services, having most recently served as the President & CEO of Ansira, a leading technology-enabled marketing solutions provider focused on targeted local marketing. Prior to Ansira, Martin was Senior Partner at MediaLink and before that, President & CEO of Meredith Integrated Marketing. Martin also served as President & CEO of both Publicis Modem Digitas and R/GA, two global marketing services agencies.

CI Capital and Mr. Reidy will pursue investment opportunities in the marketing services sector by targeting platform companies with differentiated capabilities and industry-leading management teams that can act as consolidators in a fragmented and fast-growing industry.

"I am pleased to announce this new partnership with CI Capital," said Mr. Reidy. "CI Capital has a long and successful track record of backing experienced management teams to acquire and build businesses through organic growth and numerous add-on acquisitions, which was important to me as I selected a partner."

Reidy added, "I believe that now is an attractive time to build a platform company in marketing services. Marketers today have access to such a wide variety of information and tools to better attract customers. Agencies that can harness those resources to deliver an individualized message to the customer will provide the best results for their clients."

Joost Thesseling, Managing Director at CI Capital said, "Over 30 years, Martin has built an impressive reputation as a leader in the marketing services sector. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with an executive of Martin's caliber and look forward to our partnership."

About CI Capital Partners

CI Capital Partners LLC, a leading North American private equity investment firm with approximately $1.3 billion in assets under management, has been investing in middle-market companies since 1993. Since inception, CI Capital and its portfolio companies have made over 350 acquisitions representing approximately $10 billion in enterprise value.

