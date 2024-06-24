TORONTO, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Chief Executive Officer Kurt MacAlpine and other representatives of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX), joined Loui Anastasoupolos, CEO, Toronto Stock Exchange to open the market and celebrate the 30th anniversary of CI Financial's initial public offering on the Toronto Stock Exchange in June 1994.

CI Financial Opens the Market to celebrate Company’s 30th listing anniversary Monday, June 24th 2024

From its beginnings as a small mutual fund company, CI Financial has become a diversified global asset and wealth management company operating in Canada, the United States and Australia. CI has developed world-class portfolio management talent, extensive capabilities in all aspects of wealth planning, and a comprehensive product suite. CI Financial manages, advises on and administers approximately $482.2 billion in client assets (as at May 31, 2024).

