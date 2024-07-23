CI Global Asset Management, Opens the Market

TORONTO, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Members of the CI Global Asset Management (CI GAM) team joined Graham Mackenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the launch of CI Global Unconstrained Bond Fund (TSX: CUBD).

CUBD seeks to generate income and the potential for long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of fixed-income securities of any credit quality, issued by companies or governments of any size, located anywhere in the world. The ETF's "unconstrained" mandate allows for enhanced diversification and flexibility, leveraging the CI GAM fixed-income team's capabilities in security section, duration construction and asset allocation.

CI GAM is Canada's fifth-largest ETF provider with approximately $21.2 billion in assets under management in more than 80 ETFs (as at March 31, 2024). CI GAM's ETF lineup is highly diversified and includes beta, smart beta, asset allocation, managed volatility, actively managed, liquid alternatives, digital assets, covered calls, ESG and other thematic mandates.

