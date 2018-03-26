CI Squared Names Brad Childress Chairman of the Board

PHILADELPHIA, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Brad Childress has been named the chairman of the board of CI Squared, LLC, a Philadelphia-based regional sales training company. CI Squared, which stands for Continuous Improvement and Innovation or CI², focuses on solving clients' problems with underdeveloped sales skills, lack of organizational cohesiveness and dysfunctional sales teams.

Childress is an executive sales leader with recent executive positions at TechCXO, Revegy, NanoLumens and The Complex Sale. Having consulted with and trained dozens of high-tech companies to dramatically improve their sales effectiveness, he brings a unique talent to CI² and his clients. His experience with some of the best salesforces in the world allows him to know how to adapt best sales practices through a very pragmatic, results-driven, easy-to-use approach.

"We are pleased to have Brad accept the position of chairman of CI²'s board," said John Geraci, the company's co-founder. "Brad is a seasoned executive with tremendous knowledge and experience in sales operations and sales training. He was the president of The Complex Sale, where he was instrumental in their fast growth. Brad will give us an important outside perspective about our strategy, markets, and products. He has attended our programs and believes these skills are critical interacting with today's buyers."

Childress explains, "I have been committed to making salespeople more effective for over 25 years and have trained thousands of high-performing sales reps and sales engineers during that time. It is exciting for me to join the CI² team; I believe in their solutions and their people. If you are really curious and driven to improve your ability to connect with people, CI² methods are for you. The skills that you will learn from CI² on how to gather and tell high-impact stories will set you apart from the crowd."

CI Squared, LLC is a professional training company that utilizes an extraordinary communication framework to overcome clients' challenges. It uses storytelling to nudge people into action because no one likes to be told what to do. The company believes stories change the conversation in this "Age of Digital Disruption"; it is located at 252 North Radnor Chester Rd. in St. Davids, Pa. Learn more about the company by visiting www.cisquared.net

